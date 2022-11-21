Last Updated on November 21, 2022 by BVN

BVN Staff |

The Molina Healthcare of California, Community Settlement Association (CSA) and Hensel Phelps co-hosted a drive-thru thanksgiving meal kit giveaway for 300 pre-selected families last Friday morning. The event was held at the Community Settlement Association facility on Bermuda Avenue in Riverside.

Three hundred families received meal kits at a Thanksgiving drive-thru giveaway at the Community Settlement Association offices in Riverside last Friday. (Courtesy of Molina Healthcare of California).

The families received kits that included stuffing, canned cranberry sauce, canned green beans, canned gravy, boxed mashed potatoes, fresh fruit, vegetables, corn bread, pumpkin pie and more. They also received a frozen turkey.

Dan Anderson, the CEO of the Riverside Community Health Foundation, Ruthy Argumedo of Molina Healthcare, Assemblymember Jose Medina, and Riverside City Councilmember Clarissa Cervantes at the drive-thru. (Courtesy of Molina Healthcare of California).

Serving communities in Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange and Imperial counties, Molina Healthcare of California has been providing government-funded care for 40 years. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc. has served approximately 5.2 million members.

The Community Settlement Association, founded in 1911, has been focused on family wellness, education, civic engagement, cultural awareness, and strengthening the community in Riverside for more than 100 years. An affiliate of the Riverside Community Health Foundation, it provides a variety of programs ranging from food assistance, after-school programs, bilingual social services, a State-licensed DUI program and more.