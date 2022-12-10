Last Updated on December 10, 2022 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The changing landscape and refinement of college football’s “second season” will culminate on the evening of January 9th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, to produce the number one team in the nation.

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee, under the guidance of Executive Director Bill Hancock, has diligently ranked the nation’s top teams and the end of season semifinal bowls that each will play. The four playoff teams are Georgia (13-0), Michigan (13-0), TCU (12-1) and Ohio State (11-1).

The bowl matchups have number two seed Michigan playing number four seed TCU in the Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Arizona. Number one ranked Georgia plays fourth seed Ohio State in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The two playoff semifinal winners will go on to play for the National Championship at SoFi Stadium on January 9th.

Semifinal teams expected to provide the highest level of competition on bowl day

The last week of the college season did cause a shuffle, as the USC Trojans lost their PAC 12 Conference Championship game to the rising Utah Utes. This allowed the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) to be placed as the fourth seed, even though they lost to conference rival Michigan 45-23 at home. Nevertheless, these four semifinal teams are more than worthy and will certainly provide the highest level of competition on bowl day.

SoFi Stadium’s very brief history The Los Angeles Rams played their initial home game at their brand-new SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 and just two short years later, on February 13, 2022, they hoisted a Super Bowl Trophy in Inglewood. SoFi Stadium is also the home of the inaugural LA Jimmy Kimmel Bowl between Oregon State & Utah State and will host Washington State vs Fresno State on December 17th.

Mayor James Butts of Inglewood smiles with pride as his city will host the 2nd annual LA Kimmel Bowl on December 17th and the National Championship Game on January 9th. (Photo: Jon Gaede, BVN).

Pitbull, Jonas Brothers, Beihold and Gayle to perform at Banc of California Stadium

On the evening of January 9, 2023, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will host the culminating event to a most prestigious week and season, the College National Championship Game. Championship Bowl Week will include concerts by Pitbull, The Jonas Brothers, Beihold and Gayle among others at Banc of California Stadium, sponsored by AT&T on January 7th. The entertainment is free to the public, however, you must pre-register online.

The 2023-24 season to expand to 12 playoff teams from the current four

The Bowl Selection Committee recently announced the 2023-24 season will expand to 12 playoff teams from the current four. Eight more opportunities for those additional teams and six bowl games of championship implication to come. Regardless of how they get there, the national collegiate fan base will surely benefit.

The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl between Penn State (10-2) and Utah (10-3)The “Granddaddy”, this year’s Rose Bowl will be play its 109th edition on January 2nd. Penn State (10-2) will represent the Big 10 against Utah (10-3) as the PAC 12 opponent. The turnaround and 8th ranked USC Trojans (11-2) will travel to Texas to play an improved Tulane (11-2) in the Cotton Bowl. The UCLA Bruins (9-3) will play Pittsburgh (8-4) in the Sun Bowl.