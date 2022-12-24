2022 Movers and Shakers Year in Review - Rick Callender

Last Updated on December 24, 2022 by BVN

Edward Henderson | California Black Media

Rick Calendar oversees 74 branches and youth units of the California Hawaii State Conference NAACP, which mobilizes to ensure racial justice and equity. [Source: California Black Media]

2022 Movers and Shakers Year in Review – Rick Calendar

Rick Callender is the President of the California Hawaii State Conference NAACP.

He helps oversee 74 branches and youth units of the association which are mobilized across the states to help ensure racial justice and equality.

California Black Media asked Mr. Callender to reflect on the past year and share his plans for 2023.

CBM: With the work you do advocating for African Americans in California, what was your biggest accomplishment in 2022?

Calendar: First was bringing back our State Convention which was completely sold out, second was ensuring that all African American voters and members received a slate mailer on how the CA/HI NAACP suggested they vote on State-wide Propositions.

The slate mailer also identified our lifetime members who were running for office. All but one of the lifetime members were successful in their elections.

What did you find most challenging over the past year?

When fighting for justice, it’s important to remember that it’s both a marathon and a sprint at the same time.

In the face of adversity, it can be challenging to continue pushing forward with the same endurance held in the beginning of the marathon, but once you see your efforts start to make even the smallest difference–that has been what’s catapulted my own power forward.

At the same time, we have to often sprint to obtain justice by speaking truth to power.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

In 2023, I want to continue fighting for justice and equity, building our membership, and prepare for the 2024 elections.

We cannot allow for the likes of Herschel Walker to gain a foothold in California or Hawaii.

Further, one of our main priorities this past year has been justice on the field for young student athletes experiencing racism.

What’s the biggest challenge Black Californians will face next year?

We will continuously face being able to access equal justice under the law in all respects.

Unfortunately, the fight clearly continues. The CA/HI NAACP will continue to lead the resistance for equity and equality.

What’s your wish for this holiday season?

For some relaxing time off so I can come back re-energized, focused, and ready to continue to fight!

2022 Movers and Shakers Year in Review – Marc Philpart

Marc Philpart was named executive director of the California Black Freedom Fund in April 2022.

As executive director of the California Black Freedom Fund, Marc Philbert oversees a $100 million fund to ensure Black power-building and movement-based organizations have the sustained investments and resources they need to eradicate systemic and institutional racism. [Source: California Black Media]

The five-year $100 million fund is an initiative to ensure that Black power-building and movement-based organizations have the sustained investments and resources they need to eradicate systemic and institutional racism.

On December 13, the fund announced $1 million in general operating support to be distributed to five Black power-building organizations in Los Angeles. This is the fund’s fifth round of grants to date, with a total of approximately $26 million in investments that are building Black power across the state. Los Angeles Community Action Network (LA CAN), Dignity & Power Now, Students Deserve, The Hub at LA Black Worker Center, and Youth Justice Coalition were recipients of the funding to supercharge their organizing efforts in 2023 and beyond.

California Black Media asked Philpart to reflect on the past year and share his plans for 2023.

CBM: With the work you do advocating for African Americans in California, what was your biggest accomplishment in 2022?

Mr. Philpart: The California Black Freedom Fund is a five-year, $100 million initiative to ensure that Black power-building and movement-based organizations have the sustained investments and resources they need to eradicate systemic and institutional racism.

The first state-based fund of its kind, the California Black Freedom Fund prioritizes investments in the courageous and visionary grassroots advocates and community leaders who are transforming our cities, our state — and our world.

In 2022, across three rounds of grants, the California Black Freedom Fund invested approximately $11.8M in Black led power building organizations and networks across California.

What did you find most challenging over the past year?

Part of our work is to organize and educate the philanthropic sector on the giving gap and needs facing Black power building organizations in California.

Philanthropy has a shared opportunity and responsibility to marshal our resources in order to tackle systemic racism and anti-Blackness in communities across California.

We believe that private and corporate philanthropy has a huge opportunity to prioritize building the power and capacity of Black-led organizations as a strategic imperative.

I look forward to working with philanthropic leaders throughout California in the next year and beyond on this goal.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

We are excited to develop programs that can support the advocacy, research, and programming needs of Black power building organizations throughout California. By creating and accelerating a new statewide ecosystem of Black-led organizations confronting racism and anti-Blackness, this fund aims to affect the culture, policy and systems changes necessary to realize equity and justice in California.

What’s the biggest challenge Black Californians will face next year?

Our communities must prepare for a mass civic engagement effort that will dramatically expand the Black electorate in the 2024 election. Black power building organizations will need to advocate for new laws, educate and register voters, and innovate new approaches to voter turnout.

What’s your wish for this holiday season?

My one wish is that people keep ever present the threat that Black communities face with so much injustice in the world and give to Black led power building organizations in their communities or to the California Black Freedom Fund to support the critical work happening throughout the state. You can donate to CBFF here.

2022 Movers and Shakers Year in Review – Carol McGruder

Carol McGruder is co-chair of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council (AATCLC).

Carol McGruder, the co-chair of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council (AATCLC), an organization that seeks to inform and influence the direction of tobacco control as it affects the lives of African American and African Immigrant communities. [Source: California Black Media]

Formed in 2008, McGruder says the mission of the AATCLC is to inform and influence the direction of tobacco control as it affects the lives of African American and African Immigrant communities.

The AATCLC works with health jurisdictions, elected officials, community-based organizations, tobacco researchers, activists, faith-based communities, and the media and it plays a key role in elevating the once obscure issue of regulating the sale of menthol and flavored tobacco products to one of national concern and action.

California Black Media asked McGruder to reflect on the past year and share her plans for 2023.

CBM: With the work you do advocating for African Americans in California, what was your biggest accomplishment in 2022?

McGruder: It would be an understatement to say that 2022 has been a banner year for tobacco control and African Americans. Of course, the overwhelming vote in support of passing Proposition 31 is at the top of the list.

Californians went to the polls on November 8 and soundly rejected the tobacco industry’s attempt to undermine the nonpartisan passage of Senate Bill 793. Passed in 2020, Senate Bill 793 made California the second state after Massachusetts to pass legislation to take menthol and all flavored tobacco products off the market. The tobacco industry’s cynical use of California’s proposition system was resoundingly defeated.

The bigger benefit of Senate Bill 793 is when Californians move to enact legislation that protects us, we advance the health and safety of Black children and communities across the country.

Another accomplishment was our lawsuit against the FDA to compel them to do what they were mandated to do in 2008, which was to take menthol tobacco products off the national market. Because of our lawsuit, the FDA has finally initiated steps to remove these products. They are in the second stage of the rule-making process, and we look forward to having a national sales ban in place in the next few years. In the meantime, we keep plugging away at local and state levels.

What did you find most challenging over the past year?

My biggest challenge was juggling all of the balls of 2022. We worked on local, state, and national fronts and fought hard to get here and make it count. I am proud to see that we did.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

I am feeling so grateful and looking forward to many things in 2023. In our mission to save the 45,000 Black souls who die each year from tobacco-induced diseases, we will continue to support cities and states across the nation as they adopt and implement policies to stop this cycle of death through nicotine addiction. We will continue to be a resource for our community as we remind Californians that the responsibility of the tobacco ban is placed on retailers, not individuals.

We are also looking forward to working with Los Angeles Madam Mayor Karen Bass who has supported us and worked with us throughout her political career. Her hard-fought win to become mayor of Los Angeles couldn’t have come at a better time for our movement and state. We know that she “gets it”, and profoundly understands the inter-relatedness of these issues. As we move forward to implement the removal of menthol and flavored tobacco products in our Black communities, Los Angeles will play a pivotal role.

What’s the biggest challenge Black Californians will face next year?

I am fresh back from Cuba where I had the opportunity to study their public health system. I was inspired by how they have done so much with so little. They have eradicated illiteracy. And it is safer for a Black baby to be born in Cuba, than in the United States. We face so many challenges, but our biggest challenge is us. Rededicating ourselves to our families and communities. Putting the health, education, and well-being of our families and communities first. Let’s look forward to 2023 with power and optimism. Bring IT!

What’s your wish for this holiday season?

I wish that we all get some rest and come back in 2023 ready to move our agenda forward. While we face many challenges, we also have so many opportunities to begin … again.