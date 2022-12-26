Last Updated on December 26, 2022 by BVN

$90M is the price Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook, Inc.) will pay to settle a class action lawsuit for unlawfully tracking user information when users were logged out of the site.

The settlement ruling was issued on November 14, 2022, by Judge Edward J. Davila of the Northern District of California. The order which granted plaintiffs’ motion for final approval of the class action settlement and attorney fees, notes of the $90 million dollars in settlement dollars, $26.1 million will be for attorney fees. The platform giant was also ordered to delete certain “wrongfully collected” data.

Over objections that the settlement amount was insufficient, the judge found it to be “fair, reasonable and adequate.” (Follow this link to review the entire settlement agreement).

Under the terms of the Settlement Agreement, Meta Platforms, Inc.will pay the $90,000,000 into a common settlement fund and sequester and expunge all improperly collected data without admitting liability. This amount also includes attorneys’ fees and costs, the cost of class notice and settlement administration, and the class representatives’ service awards.

After deductions from the common fund for fees, costs, and service awards, approximately $61,124,415.87 will remain to be distributed among the participating Class Members. Class members who submitted a total of 1,558,805 valid claims get approximately $39.21 per class member. This settlement brings an end to litigation going back to 2011.