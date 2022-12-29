Last Updated on December 29, 2022 by BVN

Edward Henderson | California Black Media

Sonya Aadam is Chief Executive Officer of California Black Women’s Health Project. Founded in 1992, the organization says its mission is to improve the health of California’s 1.2 million Black women and girls through advocacy, education, outreach and policy change.

California Black Women’s Health Project CEO Sonya Aadam. [source: California Black Media]

A South Los Angeles native, Aadam’s work includes mentoring and preparing women to navigate a healthcare system that has notoriously underserved Black women.

California Black Media asked Aadam to reflect on the past year and share her plans for 2023.

CBM: With the work you do advocating for African Americans in California, what was your biggest accomplishment in 2022?

Ms Adam: In 2022, we lift up the four-year extension of our Sisters Mentally Mobilized Advocate Training Program among our biggest accomplishments.

The program has been successful in building a cadre of Black mental health advocates and activists in key regions of the state and we are so excited to continue the program through another four years of funding from the California Dept. of Public Health.

What did you find most challenging over the past year?

Persistent limitations in funding for our work remains our greatest challenge because it means lower wages for existing staff, difficulty attracting new staff, and constant pressure to do more with less.

Our dedicated team could make considerably more in salary elsewhere, but they are willing to sacrifice higher earnings because they believe deeply in the work that we do to uplift better health and wellness for Black women, girls, families, and communities.

As the CEO of this organization, this lack of sufficient resources is a major source of stress.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

2023 presents a great opportunity for expanded power building in the Black community in California to advocate for health equity, reparations, and continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At California Black Women’s Health Project, collaboration is a guiding value and is absolutely necessary for our work to address health disparities, build community capacity, and empower our Sisters statewide to guard their health and wellness.

What’s the biggest challenge Black Californians will face next year?

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the health and wellness of Black Californians. We consistently worry about the ongoing mental and emotional strain, what we refer to as “Post-COVID-Stress-Disorder”.

The fallout of the pandemic and ongoing challenges in securing recovery funding and support will challenge us and require organizations like ours to work harder, go deeper, and fight harder to fill gaps and advocate for mental health and other services.

What’s your wish for this holiday season?

Black culture, the loving spirit of Christmas, and the New Year transition give me so much joy during the Holiday season. This year my Holiday wish is for a period of respite and peace, especially for those of us who work in community service. I also wish for a COVID-free Holiday season for us all.

Chet Hewitt is the President and CEO of Sierra Health Foundation and its independent operating unit, the Center for Health Program Management.

Chad Hewitt, President and CEO of Sierra Health Foundation. [Source: California Black Media]

Since beginning his tenure in 2007, Hewitt has focused foundation investments on health disparities, health equity, and the healthy development and well-being of vulnerable youth and underserved communities.

California Black Media asked Hewitt to reflect on the past year and share his plans for 2023.

CBM: With the work you do advocating for African Americans in California, what was your biggest accomplishment in 2022?

Mr Hewitt: The Center has long been dedicated to connecting our social determinants of health orientation to our social justice and equity goals.

I’m exceptionally proud of our efforts to increase access to high quality and culturally appropriate mental and behavioral health services in African American communities locally and statewide.

Examples include the Community Responsive Wellness Program for Black Communities in Sacramento and the statewide Behavioral Health Recovery Services Project.

What did you find most challenging over the past year?

We’re all still healing from the social isolation and financial instability of the pandemic.

This is especially true of our young people. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death among youth ages 15 to 24.

There are incredible challenges to restoring our collective well-being. I’m grateful for programs like our Community Responsive Wellness Program that connects Black youth and families with community and mental health services in Sacramento.

Connection is a key component of mental health.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

The Center launched the Community Economic Mobilization Initiative this year that will invest $19 million into equipping our communities to drive economic development.

Equitable access to opportunity leads to greater health and well-being.

I’m looking forward to seeing more public funds in the hands of our communities.

What’s the biggest challenge Black Californians will face next year?

It’s a watershed moment for Black Californians and their communities across our state.

The federal and state governments are investing billions into pandemic recovery and growing the Green economy.

For our community’s long-term health and prosperity, we need to work hard to ensure our children, youth and young adults have equitable access to the education, training and employment opportunities these historic investments in infrastructure and climate resilient industry will generate.

What’s your wish for this holiday season?

During this season and beyond, I wish everyone joy, loving relationships and a sustaining community. We all deserve to be well.