Black Voice News and IE Voice: 2022 in Pictures

Last Updated on January 1, 2023 by BVN
Creator and owner of Stacked Right Boutique, a plus size boutique, Do’menique, poses for a portrait beside a garment she is selling as a vendor at the Juneteenth Celebration at San Bernardino Valley College on June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
Image: Aryana Noroozi
Photographed and Curated by Aryana Noroozi
This year, Black Voice News and IE Voice showcased a compilation of images from photographer Aryana Noroozi, a Report for America corps member and CatchLight Local Fellow who joined our team June 1st. The images we published over the previous six months in partnership with CatchLight captured the resilience of the communities we serve and their voices.
This year, Black Voice News and IE Voice collaborated with the community to create stories that highlight their joy, pride and tradition as well as the collective resilience to social inequities, gun violence, environmental racism, and the persistent and disproportionate impact of COVID-19. While the former issues are not unique to the Inland Empire, what is distinctive is how this community shows up in its own way.
Black Voice News and IE Voice appreciate your support and feedback as we create and continue to grow a vibrant visual archive of the community in 2023.
Celebration-goers enjoy shaved ice at the Juneteenth Celebration at San Bernardino Valley College on June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
Left: Shanita poses for a portrait on July 17, 2022. Her husband introduced her to the rodeo over 15 years ago and she’s attended every year since. Last year she lost her husband to COVID-19. She says it’s difficult being at the rodeo without him this year but she feels uplifted by the environment and everyone’s kindness. Right: Shanita shows a photo with her late husband and son, (now 15) in the crowd, at the Rodeo over a decade ago. She lost her husband to COVID-19 last year. Shanita’s husband introduced her to the rodeo over 15 years ago and she’s attended every year since. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local).
Left: A truck drives past Zimmerman Elementary School and the homes along the road on August 24, 2022. Truckers often do not abide by the route laws and take back roads past homes and schools. Right: A Bloomington resident wears a traditional Mexican dress as she rides her horse at the David Jayne Equestrian Arena on September 18, 2022 where residents finished a march protesting a new warehouse in their community, the Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan. The project was approved on November 15, 2022. Warehouses have continued to pop up in Bloomington and other communities across the Inland Empire where Mexican ranch culture still flourishes. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local).
Left: Judges watch the contestants walk the runway and begin casting their decisions for the pageant winner on August 27, 2022. The runway show was part of the afternoon tea fundraiser for the 54th Miss Black Awareness Scholarship Pageant held by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local).
Right: A contestant poses for a portrait on the runway at the 54th Miss Black Awareness Scholarship Pageant held by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana on August 27, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local).
Left: On July 28, 2022, in her office at Esri where she is Chief Scientist, Dr. Dawn Wright holds a styrofoam cup she brought on the Challenger Deep expedition. It shrunk to the size of a knuckle due to the hydrostatic (under water) pressure. In July, Wright became the first Black person to descend the Challenger Deep, the deepest known point in the earth’s seabed. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local).
Right: Dr. Dawn Wright poses for a portrait in front of her map of the Challenger Deep on July 28, 2022. The expedition took place in the Mariana Trench, a territory of the Federated States of Micronesia, in the western Pacific Ocean. Wright sees a parallel of Challenger Deep “generating knowledge and excitement” for the indigenous people of the region, to Black people diving to slave shipwrecks and “discovering and claiming” their history. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local).
Noemi Silva poses for a portrait after voting at the Frank Dominguez Elementary School polling site in San Bernardino on November 8, 2022. She said she votes every year and enjoys casting her ballot in person. Right: Silva poses for a portrait next to a Helen Tran sign whom she voted for as mayor. (Aryana Noroozi, Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local)
Right: A white balloon hangs over Queen Shamala’s chair at her book signing on November 19, 2022. She encouraged guests to wear white to the celebration. (Aryana Noroozi, Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local).
Left: Queen Shamala Bessie Davis Fayemi Smith holds the hand of one of her guests at the book signing event at her home in Gardena, CA on November 19, 2022. Smith is a longtime artist and educator who recently released her book, “Breaking the Cycles of Pain: Soul Secrets, A Memoir.” The book, an autobiographical memoir, is the first in a trilogy touching on topics of sexual abuse and overcoming trauma. (Aryana Noroozi, Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local).