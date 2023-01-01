Black Voice News and IE Voice: 2022 in Pictures

Photographed and Curated by Aryana Noroozi

This year, Black Voice News and IE Voice showcased a compilation of images from photographer Aryana Noroozi, a Report for America corps member and CatchLight Local Fellow who joined our team June 1st. The images we published over the previous six months in partnership with CatchLight captured the resilience of the communities we serve and their voices.

This year, Black Voice News and IE Voice collaborated with the community to create stories that highlight their joy, pride and tradition as well as the collective resilience to social inequities, gun violence, environmental racism, and the persistent and disproportionate impact of COVID-19. While the former issues are not unique to the Inland Empire, what is distinctive is how this community shows up in its own way.

Black Voice News and IE Voice appreciate your support and feedback as we create and continue to grow a vibrant visual archive of the community in 2023.