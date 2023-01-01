Last Updated on January 1, 2023 by BVN

Emma Staffler

The Committee for a Greater L.A. is encouraging Angelenos of every race, creed and color to get involved and help diversify the city’s commissions.

“New year, new leadership, new opportunity to make a difference in Los Angeles,” the organization notes in a press release. “Your voice and perspective can make a difference on a Los Angeles City Commission.”

The organization stressed how Black, Indigenous, People of Color, youth, immigrants, and people with lived experience are needed to bring a diversity of ideas to commissions. “Now is your opportunity to lead and serve,” it stressed.

Commissions serve a vital role in city government by gathering and analyzing public input. They also provide recommendations to the City Council on various issues and sometimes draft policy directly. (Learn more about City Commissions)

The Committee for Greater LA, a cross-sectoral group of civic leaders working to advance system changes and dismantle institutional racism, especially encourages BIPOC Angelenos to serve and consider leadership positions on commissions.

The Committee for Greater LA assembled civic leaders at the start of the COVID pandemic to prioritize the recovery of LA County’s most marginalized communities. It is a cross-sectoral group of Angelenos who share a vision that the region’s response to the COVID pandemic can advance systems change and dismantle the institutions and policies that have perpetuated institutional racism. Its goal is sweeping systems change to ensure vulnerable and marginalized communities will be better off than they were before the crisis– there is #NoGoingBackLA.

Follow this link to apply today to be considered for a Los Angeles City Commission.