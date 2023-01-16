Aryana Noroozi

This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city of San Bernardino gathered at “Living the Dream,” a Martin Luther King Parade and Extravaganza sponsored by the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and hosted in West San Bernardino. The event held space for the community to watch performances, hear from elected officials and explore vendor booths.

Highlights of the day included a performance from the Grammy nominated group hailing from Rialto, J.J. Fad, and an inspiring message to the community from newly elected Mayor Helen Tran.

“[MLK] never led alone. He led with community. And that is what I will do as your newly elected mayor, show that we lead together and that we lead with truth, light, and unity, because we deserve it,” Tran said.