Last Updated on February 10, 2023 by BVN

Asante-Ra

Charting the Course for Equity Coalition (CCEC), led by the Diversity in Leadership Institute, has announced the launch of a statewide advocacy campaign aimed at securing funding from the state government to recruit, retain and train hundreds of school administrators of color.

The Diverse Education Leaders Pipeline Initiative (DELPI) is a first-of-its-kind program and aims to increase the diversity of school administrators to better reflect the communities they serve. The CCEC is a diverse network of local and national organizations with a presence in California, committed to the belief that school leaders’ racial diversity and culturally responsive leadership skills are critical to creating successful schools.

When funded, the DELPI will provide grants to local education agencies, community-based organizations, and credentialing institutions. The program will support training, credentialing, placing, and retaining hundreds of new, diverse, and culturally responsive TK (TK (transitional kindergarten))-12 administrators, with the goal of positively changing the trajectory for all students in California.

Despite 60% of students in California being Black or Latinx, only 20% of public schools have Black or Latinx principals. Research has shown that greater representation in school leadership can lead to higher scores on standardized tests, lower suspension rates, and stronger college and career readiness ratings.

“I support the grant program because leaders of color make space for teachers of color who make change for students of color,” said Lashante Scott, Assistant Principal at Elmhurst United Middle School. “And students of color deserve change.”

The coalition is calling on Governor Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to support aspiring administrators in California, with the goal of positively impacting all students across the state.

According to Dr. Laura McGowan-Robinson, CEO of the Diversity in Leadership Institute (DLI), “Improving diversity in school leadership is a commonsense step toward educational equity. At a time when California’s students of color are falling behind, we must meet their needs by supporting a stronger pipeline for aspiring administrators of color to become culturally responsive school leaders.” (source: diversityinleadership.org)

In addition, the initiative also aims to support and retain teachers, which is a priority outlined in Governor Newsom’s Proposed 2023-24 budget. California is currently facing a teacher shortage, with some of the state’s largest districts starting the school year with 10% of vacancies still unfilled.

Teachers of Color

This campaign marks a significant step towards promoting equity and diversity in California’s education system, and the coalition hopes to see strong support from state officials to bring this initiative to life. Learn more about the Charting the Course for Equity Coalition here.