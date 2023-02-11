Asante-Ra |

The Weingart Foundation has issued a statement condemning the Biden Administration’s plan to build a wall through the iconic Friendship Park.

On January 17, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a branch of the Department of Homeland Security responsible for border management, ended the delay of the Friendship Circle Project in San Diego, California. The project aims to replace the outdated primary and secondary border barriers near Friendship Park.

CBP paused work in August 2022 to receive further input from the community and address any concerns. After analyzing feedback and balancing it with the needs of the agency, CBP has come up with a plan that they say addresses both community concerns and border security requirements. The replacement work is expected to begin again in early 2023 and will take approximately six months to complete.

In response, Miguel A. Santana, President and CEO of the private, nonprofit grantmaking organization based in Los Angeles, said on Feb 2, “For generations, Friendship Park has been a gathering place for people on both sides of the border to build goodwill and unite with family. The importance of this meeting place runs parallel to the increasingly restrictive immigration policies of the U.S. that separate families.”

According to Santana, before the U.S. closed its side in 2020, Friendship Park offered the only opportunity for thousands to see their loved ones through thick metal mesh. He further believes that if this plan proceeds, instead of a symbol of friendship, the park will represent division.