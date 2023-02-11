Last Updated on February 11, 2023 by BVN

Leland Stein III |

I am looking forward to Super Bowl LVII, not only because it will be my 30th contest covered as a journalist, but also because this time around, the storylines fascinate.

First, this will be the first Super Bowl ever with two Black starting quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. The reason Black quarterbacks are being highlighted is because the quarterback is the leader of a team’s offense, directing other players on the field.

Perusing the long history of the NFL, it’s a fact that Black players have been excluded from playing quarterback in the NFL because of the belief that white players would not follow their leadership and the perception that Black quarterbacks lack intelligence, dependability, composure, character, or charisma to command the position.

Continuing with that theme, I have seen some groundbreaking Super Bowl moments over 30-years.

In 2007 in Miami, I covered the only Super Bowl where there were two Black head coaches. Tony Dungy led his Indianapolis Colts to victory over Lovie Smith and the Chicago Bears.

The year 2014 saw Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson join Doug Williams (he led Washington in 1988) as the second Black quarterback to pilot his team to Super Bowl glory.

In 2020, Mahomes became the third Black quarterback to win the big game.

Williams and Wilson were not able to win two Super Bowls. Mahomes has a chance to make history this year.

I also have to mention the “Helmet Catch” by the NY Giants’ David Tyree, which propelled the 10-6 Giants to become the first NFC wild card team to win a Super Bowl. The Giants beat a 17-0 New England and Tom Brady in a big upset in 2008.

In 2013 in New Orleans, the lights went out, delaying the game for 34 minutes, thus the name “Blackout Bowl.” It was the only Super Bowl in which brothers were head coaches – John Harbaugh’s Ravens beat Jim’s 49ers.

No team had ever made up more than a 10-point deficit to win a Super Bowl. Brady led the Patriots on five straight scoring drives that equaled 31 straight points to erase a 28-3 Atlanta Falcons’ third quarter lead. The Pats 34-28 victory came in the first-ever overtime game in 2017.

I have also covered every other Black quarterback that has led his team to a conference championship but lost in the Super Bowl.

After Williams broke through in 1988 winning MVP and leading the Washington Redskins to a blowout victory over the Denver Broncos, it took another 12 years before Steve McNair led the Tennessee Titans to the Super Bowl in 2000 but lost to the St Louis Rams.

McNair came within a yard of winning the game as he led his team to St. Louis’ 10-yard line with six seconds remaining, but his receiver was tackled one yard short of the goal line to prevent a potential game-tying touchdown. The game became known as “The Longest Yard” and is regarded as one of the greatest games ever.

Five years later in 2005, Donovan McNabb and Philadelphia lost a close contest to New England and Brady 24-21.

It took another 8 years for another Black quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, to pilot his team to the Big Game in 2013. With the Ravens leading late in the game, 34–29, the 49ers drove down to the Baltimore 7-yard line just before the two-minute warning but turned the ball over on downs due to a controversial no-call on fourth down.

Three years after Kaepernick, Cam Newton in 2016 led the 15-1 Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl, but lost to the Denver Broncos 24-10.

Also, Wilson in 2015 missed a chance to win his second Super Bowl, losing to New England on a last second interception on the goal line.

Mahomes — like Wilson — lost his chance at a second Super Bowl victory in 2021, getting crushed by Tampa Bay and Tom Brady 31-9.

Clearly, progress has been made over the 100-year history of the NFL; however, progress towards inclusion and diversity is always an ongoing concern.

Leland is the former Black Voice News Sports Editor and can be reached at lelstein3@aol.com or Twitter @LelandSteinIII