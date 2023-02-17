Last Updated on February 17, 2023 by BVN

Asante-Ra

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 17 other state Attorneys General from across the United States came together on February 13 in support of a proposed federal rule aimed at increasing transparency and safeguarding the economy from the impacts of climate change.

“We need information to shed light on the climate change-related risks faced by thousands of federal contractors,” said AG Rob Bonta. (source: screenshot YouTube by s. williams).

The proposed rule would require federal contractors to disclose information about their greenhouse gas emissions and the risks they face due to climate change. The U.S. government employs over 5,000 contractors, companies or individuals in various industries that are critical to the functioning of the U.S. economy. However, with climate change becoming a rapidly growing threat, these contractors face significant risks to their expenses, functioning and the health and safety of their workers.

“To prepare for a world with more intense and more frequent extreme weather events, the U.S. government needs to adapt quickly and make smart choices on transitioning its supply chain. In order to do so, we need information to shed light on the climate change-related risks faced by thousands of federal contractors,” said AG Rob Bonta.

Climate change is already costing the U.S. economy billions of dollars each year, and its impacts are seen through increasing numbers of extreme weather events, including wildfires, heat waves, and sea-level rise, among others. These impacts put workers at risk, impact labor productivity and healthcare costs, cause billions of dollars in property and infrastructure damage, increase business expenses, and disrupt supply chains.

Despite these rising impacts, the federal government currently has no insight into the risks faced by its largest contractors due to a lack of disclosures. The information provided by the proposed rule will help the government make informed decisions on protecting workers and creating a resilient supply chain that can withstand the impacts of climate change.

“I support this proposed rule, as the data and information it brings will play a crucial role in increasing transparency, protecting workers, and safeguarding the U.S. economy,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta

In filing the comment letter, the 18 Attorneys General hope to increase transparency and accountability, provide citizens with a better understanding of how the federal government is managing public funds, and help build more efficient markets that will defend the U.S. economy from the impacts of climate change while better protecting workers, consumers, and businesses.

The Attorneys General from Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington have joined California Attorney General Rob Bonta in filing the comment letter.A copy of the comment letter is available here.