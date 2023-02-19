Last Updated on February 19, 2023 by BVN

Asante-Ra |

Milwaukee’s National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum launched its first, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Bobblehead series on Feb 17. The collection features 13 officially licensed bobbleheads of the HBCUs and is being released in honor of Black History Month.

The first series includes Alabama A&M University Bulldogs, Alabama State University Hornets, Delaware State University Hornets, Florida A&M University Rattlers, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Grambling State University Tigers, Howard University Bison, Jackson State University Tigers, Morgan State University Bears, North Carolina A&T State University Aggies, North Carolina Central University Eagles, Norfolk State University Spartans, and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers.

Each mascot bobblehead is uniquely designed with the school’s colors and logo, numbered to 2,023, and is available for $35 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge. The Grambling State, Alabama State, Delaware State, and Howard Bobbleheads are set to arrive in April, while the other schools’ bobbleheads will be available in June.

History of HBCUs

HBCUs were established in the 19th century to provide quality higher education to Black Americans due to systemic racism, slavery, and segregation, which prevented them from gaining admission to traditionally white institutions.

Vice President Kamala Harris is a graduate of Howard University, an HBCU. (source: whitehouse.gov).

The Higher Education Act of 1965 defines HBCUs as accredited higher education institutions established before 1964 whose “principal mission was, and is, the education of Black Americans.” Prominent graduates of HBCUs include civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., United States Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads,” said Phil Sklar, CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these 13 amazing institutions, will be very popular with alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened in 2019 and produces customized bobbleheads for retail sale and organizations across the country.