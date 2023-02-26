Last Updated on February 26, 2023 by BVN

The National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. (NBCIT) recently launched its Protect Black History Initiative (PBHI), which aims to distribute Black history resources and materials in communities facing hostility towards the teaching of Black history in local schools.

NBCIT is a Pan-African endeavor with a mission to provide information, resources, and tools that uplift the collective freedom of Black communities while correcting misinformation. It is a crucial step towards ensuring that Black history remains an essential part of the education system and that future generations have access to accurate information about their heritage. The Trust has already partnered with two Florida-based Black-owned bookstores, DARE Books and Kizzy’s Books & More, and plans to partner with more Black-owned bookstores and other organizations to distribute materials.

“Pushing back on the dangerous anti-Black erasure of our history is imperative. We hope that through the Protect Black History Initiative, we help fill the gaps where needed,” said NBCIT founder Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor. (source: nbcit.org).

The PBHI will include free online Black history seminars, panel discussions, and children’s storytimes. The goal of The Initiative is to continue the legacy of Dr. Carter G. Woodson and other great ancestors who worked to make Black history resources and materials accessible in communities across the country.

According to Dr. Woodson, “Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history.” NBCIT hopes to protect Black history for future generations, so they can continue to be inspired by the achievements of their predecessors to reach new heights. The Trust encourages other organizations, businesses, and individuals to partner or donate to expand the program’s reach. For more information on how to become involved, interested parties can email outreach@nbcit.org. To enroll or contribute to the Initiative, they can visit ProtectBlackHistory.org.