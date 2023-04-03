Last Updated on April 3, 2023 by BVN

S.E. Williams

While the quest for reparations at the federal level lies dominant with little hope for serious consideration in the near future, California is moving forward with the undaunted hope of becoming the first state in the nation to potentially make reparations to the descendents of chattel slaves a reality.

If you have not done so yet, you can review the California Task Force on Reparations’ interim report here. The Task Force was established with the signing of AB 3121 by Governor Newsom in September 2020.

Often, when I think of reparations, I am reminded of a statement by the celebrated neuroscientist and bestselling author, Abhijit Naskar, who declared, “Reparations can make up for stolen wages, but not stolen dignity and stolen lives.” I would add to that, nor stolen wealth.

The etymology of the word reparations tells us it derives from the Latin verb reparāre, meaning “to repair.”

While the California Task Force appears to have made the case for reparations what remains equally as challenging is how to do the repair work. In other words, how does the Task Force quantify the amount and type of compensation as well as determining eligibility for the descendents of those who built the wealth of this nation.

Economists associated with the Task Force have weighed in on the dilemma and are looking at what is being described as “harms,” across five broad areas. They include such seminal actions as the taking of property, the devaluation of Black-owned businesses, housing discrimination and homelessness, mass incarceration and over-policing, and health.

“For Americans, the hardest part of paying reparations would not be the outlay of money. It would be acknowledging that their most cherished myth was not real.” Ta-Nehisi Coates

In whatever way these considerations are ultimately decided it will be no more, and I’m certain, far less than can ever compensate for the free labor, the massive loss of human life, the brutal and savage treatment of men, women, children and the elderly, the separation of families, and the theft of property that has continued unabated.

Not even the reluctant emancipation of our ancestors could end the maltreatment of the freed slaves and their descendents as evidenced by the reality that chattel slavery quickly morphed into an even more sinister form of degradation and dispossession that has remains embedded in this nation’s institutions nearly 160 hence.

History tells us the earliest calls for reparations were were not only advocated for by slaves and free Blacks, but also by a man named George Fox, founder of the Quaker faith. He called for freeing slaves after a term of service and, as early as 1672, argued that they should be compensated for their labor and not sent off “empty handed.”

Well, its been 350 years since Fox made his call and still many in the nation believe it is neither warranted or necessary, while others consider the idea of compensation impractical, and still others believe they are not responsible for the “sins of their fathers”.

The spirits of our ancestors call upon America to “repair” the damage done and create a path to the future that is fair and just for their progeny.

However, not unexpectedly, this process of securing reparations is a “heavy lift”.

If you believe in the righteousness of the reparations movement–whether or not you are a descent of chattel slaves–it is important that we each do our part to assist with the “lifting” whether its educating ourselves and others about the work of California’s Reparations Task Force, following media reports on discussions happening around the state, pressing our elected representatives to speak up and support the effort, and/or participating in local conversations about the issue.

There is a great opportunity to learn more about the status of work for reparations in California this month by joining the Reparations Town Hall and Listening Session coming to Riverside on April 21 and 22. Hosted by the Riverside Black Chamber of Commerce and the CA Black Lineage Society, the event will be held at the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California, 3933 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside beginning at 6 p.m..

To learn more about the event contact the Riverside County Black Chamber of Commerce at (951) 823-0175, email info@RiversideCountyBCC.org or visit the website here.

Our ancestors are owed a stake in the wealth they created and would have bequeathed to their descendents. Their descendents are entitled to that stolen inheritance in whatever form it ultimately takes. Now, it’s up to us to ensure America pays its debt.

Of course, this is just my opinion. I’m keeping it real.