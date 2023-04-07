Last Updated on April 7, 2023 by BVN

Jon Gaede | BVN Sports

The Beverly Hilton provided the venue to promote the highly-anticipated April 22nd matchup, featuring two outstanding and undefeated boxers who will fight at a catch weight of 136 lbs.

Great fights often match styles, charisma and perfect records in the ring, that this one promises to deliver. Gervonta Davis (28-0) vs Ryan Garcia (23-0).

Davis, National Silver Gloves champion and Junior Olympic Gold medal winner

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0), a hard-hitting southpaw from the tough streets of Baltimore, committed to box his way out at a very young age by amassing an impressive 206-15 amateur career record. Davis was a three-time National Silver Gloves champion, plus two Junior Olympic Gold Medals. In January of 2017, Davis defeated IBF Featherweight Champion, Jose Pedraza (22-0) by a seventh-round KO to earn his first title.

Mentored by Floyd Mayweather Jr., Davis has credited the former World Champion with the ability to focus and keep his composure in the ring.

Garcia possesses height, reach, speed and power, utilizing all in the ring

Ryan “Flash” Garcia (23-0) as a professional, had an impressive amateur career as well, winning 215 of 230 of those early bouts, forgoing an Olympic dream and ultimately signing with Oscar de La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

Garcia, the southern California native, trained by Joe Goosen, possesses the height, reach, speed and power, utilizing all attributes in the ring. Garcia will also have a five-inch height advantage at 5’10” and nearly four inches in reach, which he will need to keep the shorter, more aggressive Davis at the end of his jab.

Boxing purists always long for a new rivalry to emerge

The appeal of the lower weight classes in boxing reminds enthusiasts of some of the great rivalries of the past.

Pacquiao-Marquez (5), Leonard-Duran (2), Barrera-Morales (3), Del la Hoya-Mosely (2) or Leonard-Duran (3) to name a few all-time greats who brought their best into the ring.

Boxing purists are always longing for a new rivalry to emerge, perhaps the coming bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will be act one of theirs.