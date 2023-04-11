“I feel like if you want to see change, you have to be part of the change,” James said on why he joined the police department. James shared that part of his joy in his profession comes from being out there and doing a profession that he’s proud of and that his kids can be proud of, too.

The Solorzanos find joy in parenting by watching their children change and grow each day. As Chloé and James shared their thoughts on parenting, their children sat beside them eating fruit and pan dulce on a blanket.

“Deposit joy, deposit health and wealth and confidence in them and you’ll see it sow in the future.” Chloé Solorzano

“They’re all different. They have their own personalities and it’s just fun to watch them grow and just be kids. [We’re] happy to be their parents and guide them in the right way,” James explained. While he said he doesn’t have an exact definition for joy, he has found a greater appreciation for life and spending time with his children.

“With the stuff that I see, I know how fast life can be taken away from us. So just every day, I would say, I appreciate it more, spending time with them [and] being a part of their lives. I know some people are not in their kids’ lives, but for us, I feel like every day it’s something new. It’s a joy to be able to spend time with them, help them learn and figure out who they are,” James said.

Chloé said it’s draining to be in midwifery school, to have four kids, to work and to engage in other things on the side. She explained that while being in school can be discouraging and being present in her kids’ lives can be draining, she never loses sight of the reward.