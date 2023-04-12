Meet Aiyana Davison, a Certified Nurse Midwife

Aiyana Davison, 39, knew her grandmother to be a registered nurse. It wasn’t until after her grandmother passed away that Davison found out that she and her grandmother shared more than DNA. Before immigrating to the U.S. from Antigua, Davison’s grandmother was a certified midwife.

“She never talked about that part [of her life] and now I’m wishing she had or I had inquired or dug. She knew I was going to be a midwife,” Davison shared. “I knew she was excited for me, especially as I got into nursing and all of that. So, I come from the lineage of midwifery.”

When Davison’s grandmother came to the states, “She remained a registered nurse, got a referral from whoever her doctor was in the islands. I have that piece of letter, the actual letter, but I didn’t find out until she passed away,” Davison shared.

Her grandmother however did not remain a midwife because she may have been forced to go back to school for midwifery and at the time, it would have been a struggle for her grandmother as a Black woman, Davison guessed.

Davison is a certified nurse midwife whose scope of work includes every facet of reproductive health, including prenatal and postpartum care, contraceptives, breast cancer screening and abortion services. As a certified nurse midwife, Davison is licensed to work in the hospital setting, where she works now.

“I hope to remain really joyous in the profession. I don’t want to lose my joy. I know things ebb and flow, but I don’t ever want to get to the point where I don’t want to do midwifery anymore or get to that point where I don’t want to be at the birth of babies.” Aiyana Davison

With her experience as a certified nurse midwife and her passion for education, Davison uses her knowledge to inform the masses using The Vagina Chronicles, an online safe space for discussing “birth empowerment” and reproductive health. With her platform, Davison provides resources and writes blogs where she shares her experiences in midwifery training and discusses topics like birth, the pelvic floor and ​​reclaiming postpartum.

“I found that I would meet with people in the clinic or in the hospital that didn’t really know about their body and wanted to learn. No one ever taught them certain things,” Davison explained. “I use the Vagina Chronicles as that platform where I can share information. With the Vagina Chronicles, it really was about sharing with other people about their bodies.”

Educating the community is one part of her work that brings her joy. Davison loves to teach and learn, and part of the joy has been teaching people and giving them permission to explore what their body is doing. Another part that brings her joy is seeing families grow and witnessing the intimacy of birth. Davison explained that while birth can be scary, it may not be as “fear-based as we promote it.” She said that birth can be an inclusive event and recalled a recent birth where a sibling chose to participate in the experience.

“There’s also something to be said about supporting your own community through the process, especially when you know they’re struggling. So, there’s many facets of joy to it: education, family, supporting the community — that brings me joy.”