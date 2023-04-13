Sykes said empowering families and doing what they want to do gives her joy. She shared that watching the little ones grow gives her joy as well. Her relationship with the families doesn’t end with the conclusion of postpartum visits.

“It goes beyond that because now we’re a year and a half beyond Mia’s birth and we’ve still been in contact. We’ve had coffee together, we talk, we text. They become family,” Sykes shared.

Like Sykes, Malcolm enjoys watching his children grow every day. He said that being with Mia every day and growing with her, those are the things that he finds exciting and that give him joy.

The Hopes said they want all good and positive things for their children. For themselves, Malcolm said he hopes he and his wife can “stay focused. Never give up. Keep the legacy going. When you stop something from being great, you never know what it could be. Always hope for greatness.”

“I want [my children] to know that even though we are young, we’ve done a lot together and as individuals. I want my kids to have that confidence, to just go for it,” Mackenzie voiced. “Because I feel like I got that from both of our parents. They’re go-getters. So, by any means necessary, you have to keep working hard so that you can have all the good things.”

As Sykes watched Mia entertain herself and toddle around, she shared that she hopes the families she works with maintain the spirit of unity and that they remember the beginning of their journeys and embrace how far they’ve come. This way, couples can encourage others to build support systems.