As Jessica spoke, her husband, Alvin, 32, who serves in the military, played with their nearly four-month-old son, Ennis, on a nearby couch, while Harper showed off her cartwheels.

“My biggest joy out of all of this is healing my inner child,” Alvin said, sharing how he has worked on things that affected him as a child so it doesn’t affect his children in the same way. “[Knowing] that they will have advantages and choices that I didn’t have growing up and seeing it and seeing our kids’ brains work without the trauma, is probably the best for me.”

Jessica finds joy as a parent who allows her children to be liberated by letting them be themselves, letting them be confident and allowing them to be in a space where they feel comfortable to be whoever they want.

“We consciously parent,” Jessica explained. “Parenting our children consciously and allowing them to be liberated, especially as little Black kids, heals a part of me, like my inner child, and it heals my lineage. Being able to allow them to be free and to be themselves, unapologetically, [that] just really brings me a lot of joy.”

Being in the military, Alvin shared how he finds joy in the moments with his family when he can, because those moments are not, necessarily, enjoyed often. He said he’s been fortunate to have been at both his children’s home births and able to raise them without having to do it over Face Time.