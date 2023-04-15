Meet the Fosters and Their Midwife, Celest Winfrey

“I always wanted to do a homebirth. I just didn’t know financially how I would be able to do it. I was always infatuated with the idea of being able to birth at home and be intervention free, hands off [and] have control. I wanted control over who was going to be caring for me, who was going to be caring for [my son],” Janel Foster, 29, explained. “I just wanted a really good experience. The statistics are not great for Black moms.”

“As a new parent, I would say the joy is watching him grow. We loved the newborn stage. As he got into the baby stage, we were like ‘We love the baby stage.” Janel Foster

Janel is a worker’s compensation claims adjuster and her husband, Josh, 31, is a police officer in the Inland Empire. With the recent purchase of their home, Janel and her husband were unable to pay for the cost of a homebirth out of pocket, but Janel was open to exploring the possibility. She reached out to her doula who told her not to count out the possibility of having a homebirth.

After interviewing a few midwives, Janel learned about a grant program called The Victoria Project that would offer her financial assistance for a homebirth if chosen. Two months after applying, Janel was awarded the grant and chose Celest Winfrey to be her midwife. Winfrey is a licensed midwife, certified professional midwife, lactation consultant and a trained postpartum doula.

After laboring for three days, Janel gave birth to eight pound, seven ounce Memphis Lee Foster on a Thursday morning, last year. Surrounded by her husband, her doula, her mother, her mother-in-law, Winfrey and her birthing team, Janel accomplished her goal of having control of her birthing experience.

“What helped her as well was, she did have a great doula. And she had a husband who really believed in her,” Winfrey said about Janel. “Her mothers camped out here for those three days [and] cooked.”

Winfrey explained that having family support during an event like this where they encourage the birthing person can help them “stay the course.”