“Ever since my internship, that’s been something I’ve been aggressively protective of, my work-home balance,” Dannette explained. “And saying, even before I got married and had kids, ‘Hey, I want to be able to spend time with my family and I want to be able to enjoy time with my family without worrying about emails or reports that I haven’t written or what have you.’”

As Daryl sat beside Dannette in their living room, he nodded in agreement with Dannette’s explanation of the importance of setting boundaries and doing what’s best for yourself. He commented that setting a precedent for work limitations is crucial to avoid other aspects of a person’s life from suffering, like children and family.



“Be intentional about it. It’s really about drawing boundaries. No one knows how to take care of yourself better than you, so it’s allowing yourself the freedom and the authority to do so,” Daryl said.

Their advice to other parents is to carve out time for family and quality time as a way to hold on to and keep joy. Dannette said she and Daryl look at pictures from a year ago, when Gabriella was two years old, and realize that their baby is gone and is now a big kid.

“We’re never going to have this little bitty, round baby-looking girl again. All the things that she was doing then, we are reliving through memories on our phones. I don’t want to be missing out on that and having to only rely on my captured memories from pictures and videos,” Dannette voiced.

She’s glad to be parenting with Daryl. Together, they want their daughter to see a united front, a team, that doesn’t yell, argue or fight. Dannette said she is very mindful of how their relationship as parents is going to trickle down generations.

Dannette and Daryl reflect on parenting their daughter and how they will parent their son, who Danette is pregnant with. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News / CatchLight Local)

“That’s important to me as I raise a young lady who’s going to be in a relationship, that she chooses a partner that treats her with respect and kindness and love,” Dannette explained. “I’m [also] going to be raising a son. He is going to be the partner that treats his partner with kindness and respect and love.”

Dannette hopes that she and Daryl will always be a safe place for her children. She wants her kids to feel open and comfortable talking with her and her husband if they have a problem. Eventually, she hopes to be friends with her children like how she is friends with her parents.

“I want them to be kind, loving individuals and have that [same] touch [in] their other relationships, their work relationships, their relationships with their partners, their relationships with their kids,” Dannette summarized.

Daryl expressed that he hopes his children will be selfless and able to look at the world and address problems they come across. He hopes they will be able to step back and look at issues in the world and think, “How can I make this better, not just for myself, but for others?”

“I hope that they’re able to live in a world where they’re free to feel comfortable to be themselves. I also hope for them that they’re able to, as they grow up, do whatever they want to do in life. I want them to pursue their passions,” Daryl explained.