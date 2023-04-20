Last Updated on April 20, 2023 by BVN

Asante-Ra

Inland Southern California’s art scene just got a boost from the Creative Corps Inland SoCal. The state-funded project of the California Arts Council (CAC) recently announced a request for proposals (RFP) to fund individual artists and community-based organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. The goal is to promote artist-driven projects that spark social change and strengthen the creative workforce in the region.

This initiative will provide $3.8 million dollars in grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 to artists and community-based organizations. The funds will be directed towards creative projects that address some of the most pressing issues in the region, including public health and pandemic recovery, water and energy conservation, disaster preparedness and recovery, voter and civic participation, and social justice and community engagement.

To ensure an equitable, inclusive, and transparent process, the Creative Corps Inland SoCal team held listening sessions across the region to gather feedback from community members. Jennifer Kane, Executive Director of Arts Connection – The Arts Council of San Bernardino County, highlighted the importance of listening to the voices of artists, people of color, tribal communities, and those most impacted by health and environmental issues.

“We are not simply funding art projects. This is a pilot program for workforce development through the arts in the region. This program will have a lasting impact on how we view art and how we fund and promote creative projects across Inland SoCal,” said Kane.

In addition to the grant funds, technical assistance programs will be available to artists and applicants at no cost, through community mentors and workshops. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2023.

This program represents an incredible opportunity for artists and community-based organizations to drive social change and contribute to the creative landscape of the region. Visit creativeinlandsocal.com to learn more about the Creative Corps or apply for the regranting program.