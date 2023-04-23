Last Updated on April 23, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

One year after saying so long to Allyson Felix, America’s most accomplished Olympic runner, the athletes return to compete in one of the most prestigious Track & Field meets each year, the Mt. SAC Invitational Relays in Walnut, CA.

Allyson Felix’s individual accomplishments in the 100, 200 and 400, including 11 Olympic medals, may never be surpassed. Meanwhile, this year’s competitors strive to create their own legacy on the track.

A transformed Mt. San Antonio College

The newly renovated stadium at Mt. Sac is remarkable. From the track to the grandstands to the swimming and diving facilities, Mt. San Antonio College has transformed into an elite modern athletic complex. The PAC 12 Athletic Conference will also hold its annual Track & Field Championship at Mt. Sac next month, May 12-14.

Vashti Cunningham tops an elite field in the high jump with a winning height of 6-6.0 (Photo: Robert Attical, BVN Sports). UCLA 4×100 team finished with top ten collegiate time of 40.04. (Photo: Jon Gaede, BVN Sports). Cravont Charleston (left) wins elite 100 in 9.87 as Olympian Michael Norman (right) takes third. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN). Two-time Olympic high jumper Vashti Cunningham is all smiles after her Mt. Sac victory. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN).

A year and a half from the Olympic Summer Games in France, several elite athletes who competed in Tokyo, brought their mid-year form to Mt. Sac.

Two-time U.S. Olympic high jumper Vashti Cunningham (Nike/Red Bull) won her event in a height of 6’6”, over Lamara Disten (Texas A&M) and Elena Kulichenko (Georgia).

Norman’s new coach

Prolific US sprinter Michael Norman (USC) has embraced the 100 meters over 200 and 400 meter distances. Norman is now coached by Barcelona 1992 400-meter Gold medalist Quincey Watts.

In the race, former North Carolina State sprinter, Cravont Charleston (Tracksmith) surprised the field with an impressive last 20 meters, posting an inspiring 9.87 over Kyree King (Nike) 9.98 and Michael Norman (Nike) 10.02 for third.

USC’s Caisja Chandler (Cincinnati transfer), PAC 12 “Athlete of the Week”, won the Elite Women’s 200 in 22.67, while the USC Men’s 4×100 team took second with a brisk 39.18. Temi Ojora took third in the triple jump with a 44-2.5 leap, while her brother Tade Ojora placed third in the Elite 110 hurdle race in 13.41.

UCLA Bruins Jalyn Jackson had a top three mark in the triple jump with a 51-0, Antonie Nortje took first in the collegiate 400m in 46.11 and their women vaulters placed in the top three of their division.