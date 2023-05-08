Last Updated on May 8, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

Always an intense cross-town rivalry, this year’s meet at UCLA’s Drake Stadium would be no exception.

Two weeks out from the PAC 12 Track & Field Championship, UCLA and USC battled each other in every event. The Bruin Men came out decisively on top 88-70, but the Trojan Women gained a meet split by outpointing the Lady Bruins 88-75.

UCLA battles USC in the 4×100, won by the Lady Trojans – Harris, Chandler, Carter and Moody in 43.13. photo: Robert Attical BVN

The final race, men’s (4×400) was marred by taunting on the final leg which resulted in both teams being disqualified and illustrating the fact that there is no love lost between USC and UCLA, regardless of the competition.

Bruin men excelled in the 400, 800 and pole vault, also winning the triple jump, shot put and javelin. USC men swept the 100, won the 110m hurdles and high jump, but it was not enough to overtake the Bruins on Sunday.

USC’s Johnny Brackins ahead of UCLA’s Jadyn Marshall in the 110 hurdles, won the Trojans Tade Ojora in 13.65. (Photo:by Jon Gaede BVN)

The USC women excelled in most of the sprints and especially in the jumping events, led by the Lady Trojans super junior, Pac 12 “Athlete of the Week,” Temi Ojora who won at all three disciplines. Ojora won the long jump with a winning leap of 20-03, the triple jump with a 44-11.75 and the high jump at 5-08.75.

PAC 12 “Athlete of the Week” Temi Ojora of USC won the triple jump in 44-11, long jump in 20-03 and high jump clearing 5-08.75. (Photo byRobert Attical BVN)

Both schools will now prepare for the upcoming PAC 12 Track & Field Championships to be held at Mt. SAC, the historic grounds of Hilmer Lodge on May 12-14th.