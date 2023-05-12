In the Beginning:

“[To] create a more secure, democratic, and prosperous world for the benefit of the American people and the international community,” the mission statement of the US Department of State established in 1789, resonates with the idea of the American dream, a dream lauded universally for more than three centuries. Yet, millions of Americans suffer from the impact of a history that disallows certain groups of people from experiencing prosperity.

With the abolishment of slavery in 1865, came new and inventive ways to keep African Americans at a financial deficit, existing in an oppressive state that would hinder advancement in multiple areas of life. This includes one of the top foundational channels to building sustainability and intergenerational capital, the right to own real estate when and where one chooses.

One such establishment impacting traditional American life-building was the invention of redlining in neighborhoods across the country.

The impact of redlining left unhealed economic, health, safety, and educational bruises on communities nationwide that can still be seen today.

In the year 2020, 331.4 million people were reported to live in America, yet the US Census reports that 8.25 million people were identified as living in areas that were sectioned off on maps, identified as dangerous and redlined around 80 years ago.

While many folks migrated west during the first and second waves of migration between 1900’s and 1970’s for a better life, California still held in its fabric the stench of racist practices and was not exempt from the system of redlining. Deeper still, the Inland Empire – an urban and metropolitan area east of Los Angeles – carries its own rich history that embodied this practice. This history of segregation has contributed to ongoing racial inequalities and divides.