Where The Inland Empire Story begins

The Inland Empire was one of the major epicenters of agriculture in the 19th century, encompassing two counties San Bernardino and Riverside. Through the growth of industrialization and the two world wars, the Inland Empire held its own in the fabric of California as the state’s economic engine kept pace with time.

Many accounts tell the story of its beginnings, the popular owners of citrus groves, and even Booker T. Washington’s visit in the early 1900s. However, the diverse stories of those who helped weave the identity of this community and the discrimination they faced are often missed.

The establishment of housing segregation, while harder to document in the Inland Empire, carried the same traits as those marked in major urban centers like Los Angeles.

Housing segregation has various impacts including interference with community connection, education, and financial longevity and as such, it is important to understand its historical imprint on Southern California’s inland region.

Beginning Settlement Native Americans inhabited the Inland Empire for thousands of years prior to both Spanish and American Colonization. According to the web application Native Land, the Inland Empire was once home to the Tongva, the Payómkawichum (Luiseño); the Kizh; the Cahuilla, and the Yuhaviatam/Maarenga’yam (Serrano) tribes whose presence date back to between 3500 and 5000 years. All of these tribes survived and are federally recognized today, including the Pechanga, San Manuel, Cahuilla and others.