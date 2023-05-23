Last Updated on May 23, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

An upgraded Hilmer Lodge hosted the very best among PAC 12 athletes who competed in the 2023 PAC 12 Track & Field Conference Championship, May 12 through 14.

The three-day event showcased male and female athletes competing for both individual and team honors.

USC Junior Temi Ojora, recent PAC 12 Athlete of the Week, took second in the triple jump with a leap of 44′ 6.75″ feet. (Photo: Jon Gaede, BVN Sports)

On day three, the Oregon Lady Ducks scored 50 points to edge USC 158 to 127 and take the conference title. Led by super Junior Jadyn Mays, who merely accounted for 21 points by herself. Mays won the 100, finished second in the 200 and anchored the 4×100 win on Sunday in 43.31, as the outstanding Lady Ducks repeat their title from 2022.

With running consistency and superior performances, the University of Washington men’s team won their first PAC 12 track title on Sunday. The Huskies were able to sweep all the distance races, including the 800, 1,500, 5K, 10K and steeplechase. USC was their closest team competition with 137 points, then Stanford with 96 for third.

USC dominated the men’s 400 meter event won by William Jones in 44.65, Johnny Blackburn took second and Justin Robinson of ASU in third. (Photo: Jon Gaede, BVN Sports)

PAC 12 Individual ‘Best Athlete’ honors went to USC’s Johnnie Brackins and Jaydn Mays of Oregon. Brackins won the long jump, took second in the 110 hurdles, third in the 4×400 and second in the 4×100, totaling 22 points. Mays won the 100 and accounted for 21 points to seal the team victory.

USC’s Johnnie Brackins and Oregon’s Jadyn Mays earn ‘Best Athlete’ honors at the 2023 PAC 12 Championships. (Photo: Jon Gaede, BVN Sports)

Next on the track at UCLA will be the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 26-27, where Olympians and elite athletes will compete in a premier two-day event. Michael Norman. Gabby Thomas, Kirani James, Champion Allison, Brooke Andersen and Mundo DePlantis among those scheduled to compete.