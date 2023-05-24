Last Updated on May 24, 2023 by BVN

S. E. Williams

Over the course of two weeks, the California News Publishers Association (CNPA) announced the 2022 California Journalist Award winners. Once again, Black Voice News has much to celebrate.

Although this year’s entries were down slightly from last year, the competition remained extremely competitive with more than 2,800 entries from print, digital and campus publications.

Black Voice News stood out in the competition with not one, not two, but three first place awards as follows:

Reporter Breanna Reeves

1st Place

Best Enterprise News Story or Series

Starting Over Part 4: The Right To Parent Our Children

Supporters, advocates and families marched in a “Transform CPS” rally organized by A New Way of Life Reentry Project, Riverside All of Us or None, Crip Justice, Family Reunification, Equity & Empowerment (FREE) Project and the Underground Scholars Initiative on May 4, 2022 to support mothers who are separated from their children due to CPS and/or incarceration (Image courtesy of Facebook).

Judge’s Comment:

Thank you for this thoughtful, well-written, nicely formed, in creative manner, article on an important and timely issue. You tackled this in a unique manner which increased its likely impact on readers. Congrats.

Reporter Breanna Reeves

1st Place

In-Depth Reporting

Starting Over Part 3: Proceed with Caution

Participatory defense is a community practice that allows families to be active participants in how their loved ones are portrayed in court during sentencing (Image by Jeremiah Hill).

Judges Comment:

In a category with several strong entries, this story, highlighting the unique subject of participatory defense, stood out. The reporter made good sourcing choices and clearly explained the impact participatory defense has on the area’s justice system.

Reporter Gail Fry, Layout Chris Allen

1st Place

Coverage of 2022 Elections

San Bernardino County Sheriff: Will Voters Make Their Own Choice in 2022

Official records obtained by the IE Voice/Black Voice News, indicate for the past 12 years, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has appointed the county sheriffs from the upper ranks of the Sheriff’s Department as endorsed by the retiring sheriff and approved by the board of supervisors over the objections of voters who wished to have their say in the selection. (Credit: Illustration by Chris Allen, VOICE)

Judge’s Comment:

Very unique story connecting a decades long trend to the voices of the community. Shines a light on a Sheriff selection process that definitely favors the establishment.

Competition Comment:

Ultimately, this submission was chosen because of the entirety of the story and design layout. Cover page is engaging and inviting, and the story is a unique take on an issue that needs exploring.

The Black Voice News also earned three Second Place Awards as follows:

Reporter Breanna Reeves

In-Depth Reporting

2nd Place

Birthing While Black

Doula Karen Sykes guides her client, Nalah Morrow, through a breathing exercise during a home visit in Chino, CA on June 26, 2022 (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/CatchLight Local).

Judge’s Comment:

A fine example of drawing awareness to a topic that doesn’t directly affect most people and may be invisible to them. Yet, the health and well-being of fellow citizens should be everyone’s concern, one of the reasons we value journalism, and this five-part series shows why. The specific community addressed in the series will benefit from the forum the stories provide as well as the information.

Reporter Breanna Reeves

2nd Place

Health Coverage

Long Haul COVID: Learning To Be Your Own Advocate

Community members cheer during a town hall event on Long Haul COVID hosted by the Center for Healthy Communities (CHC) at the University of California, Riverside on Nov. 30, 2022 at Ecclesia Christian Fellowship Church in San Bernardino, CA. Credit: Image by Breanna Reeves

Judge’s Comment:

Well written and reported story on the challenges African Americans may face in getting long term care for Long Haul COVID patients, particularly since Black Americans are disproportionately at risk.

Reporter Prince James Story

2nd Place

Coverage of the Environment

The Push for Equity in Solar Panel Subsidies Continues

AB 2316, passed by the California State Assembly on May 25, 2022, prioritized the idea of community solar panels and battery storage in low-income communities. (source: bing.com).

