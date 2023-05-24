Last Updated on May 24, 2023 by BVN
S. E. Williams
Over the course of two weeks, the California News Publishers Association (CNPA) announced the 2022 California Journalist Award winners. Once again, Black Voice News has much to celebrate.
Although this year’s entries were down slightly from last year, the competition remained extremely competitive with more than 2,800 entries from print, digital and campus publications.
Black Voice News stood out in the competition with not one, not two, but three first place awards as follows:
Reporter Breanna Reeves
1st Place
Best Enterprise News Story or Series
Starting Over Part 4: The Right To Parent Our Children
Judge’s Comment:
Thank you for this thoughtful, well-written, nicely formed, in creative manner, article on an important and timely issue. You tackled this in a unique manner which increased its likely impact on readers. Congrats.
Reporter Breanna Reeves
1st Place
In-Depth Reporting
Starting Over Part 3: Proceed with Caution
Judges Comment:
In a category with several strong entries, this story, highlighting the unique subject of participatory defense, stood out. The reporter made good sourcing choices and clearly explained the impact participatory defense has on the area’s justice system.
Reporter Gail Fry, Layout Chris Allen
1st Place
Coverage of 2022 Elections
San Bernardino County Sheriff: Will Voters Make Their Own Choice in 2022
Judge’s Comment:
Very unique story connecting a decades long trend to the voices of the community. Shines a light on a Sheriff selection process that definitely favors the establishment.
Competition Comment:
Ultimately, this submission was chosen because of the entirety of the story and design layout. Cover page is engaging and inviting, and the story is a unique take on an issue that needs exploring.
The Black Voice News also earned three Second Place Awards as follows:
Reporter Breanna Reeves
In-Depth Reporting
2nd Place
Birthing While Black
Judge’s Comment:
A fine example of drawing awareness to a topic that doesn’t directly affect most people and may be invisible to them. Yet, the health and well-being of fellow citizens should be everyone’s concern, one of the reasons we value journalism, and this five-part series shows why. The specific community addressed in the series will benefit from the forum the stories provide as well as the information.
Reporter Breanna Reeves
2nd Place
Health Coverage
Long Haul COVID: Learning To Be Your Own Advocate
Judge’s Comment:
Well written and reported story on the challenges African Americans may face in getting long term care for Long Haul COVID patients, particularly since Black Americans are disproportionately at risk.
Reporter Prince James Story
2nd Place
Coverage of the Environment
The Push for Equity in Solar Panel Subsidies Continues
