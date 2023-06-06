Last Updated on June 6, 2023 by BVN

Asante-Ra

In a contentious meeting at the Temecula Valley School Board, tensions ran high as a 3-2 vote resulted in the rejection of an elementary school social studies book featuring pioneering California gay rights activist, Harvey Milk. What made the scene even uglier was the accusation made by the board’s president, Dr. Joseph Komrosky, labeling Milk as a pedophile just before the vote to ban the book.

Dr. Komrosky’s remark sent shockwaves through the meeting, prompting concerned community members to question the motive behind his statement. “My question is, why even mention a pedophile?” demanded Dr. Komrosky, as the room filled with a mix of confusion, anger, and disbelief.

Unfortunately, this emotionally charged gathering in Temecula is not an isolated incident. Similar scenarios have played out across Southern California and the nation, as communities grapple with demands to restrict discussions on race and sexual orientation within school boards.

The ongoing conflict over books has become a hot-button issue, particularly in states controlled by Republicans. Governor Gavin Newsom of California, aware of the growing tension, intervened last summer through a series of commercials aired in Florida. Newsom, along with California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and Attorney General Rob Bonta, took their message directly to educators in the state via a letter.

The letter issued a warning, urging superintendents and school administrators not to participate in the removal of instructional materials. “Access to books—including those that reflect the diverse experiences and perspectives of Californians, even those that challenge us to confront uncomfortable truths—is a profound freedom we all must protect and cultivate,” the letter emphasized.

Support for the letter has emerged from concerned parents, such as Jenna Schwartz, a mother within the Los Angeles Unified School District, who played a key role in establishing a group called Parents Supporting Teachers. Schwartz expressed her concerns, stating, “I think that our governor and the AG are looking at what’s happening in these red states, and we can see the future. We know what happens when you dilute education for children. They become uneducated adults. We can’t let that happen here.”

Highlighting more than 1400 book bans occurring across the country, the letter emphasizes the need for the state’s warning to any district considering limitations on educational content. Governor Newsom also criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for signing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, which restricts instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity for students until eighth grade.

“In the first half of this school year alone, 1,477 books were banned nationally, with teachers and librarians threatened with prison time for shelving the wrong book,” said Governor Newsom, Superintendent Thurmond, and Attorney General Bonta. (Newsom image courtesy of gov.ca.gov; Thurmond image courtesy of cde.ca.gov; Bonta image courtesy of oag.ca.gov)

Schwartz passionately argued, “Talking about families is not a sexual conversation. Talking about two moms or two dads—or a diverse family—none of that is sexual.”

The controversy has ignited discussions regarding whether parents should have the sole authority to determine when their children are exposed to potentially sensitive subjects. Jonathan Keller, president of the California Family Council, weighed in, stating, “Obviously, I think that children need to be taught about the birds and the bees and everything that goes beyond that, especially in the society that we have today. There are a lot of different issues that kids do need to learn, but I think parents should be the primary driving force behind their kids’ education when it comes to gender and sexuality.”

Governor Newsom’s letter also cites legal precedents, asserting that banning books or instruction based on gender and race is unlawful. Inviting school boards to challenge his stance, Newsom makes it clear that he is ready to engage in this debate head-on. The battle over educational materials and inclusive teachings shows no signs of abating, as communities nationwide grapple with the delicate balance between respecting parental authority and fostering an inclusive and diverse educational environment.