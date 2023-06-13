Last Updated on June 13, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The PGA, PIF (LIV Golf) and DP World Tours reach agreement to bring the US Open to Los Angeles for the first time in 75 years.

On the eve of USGA’s US Open, perhaps only second to the Masters in prestige, could only be overshadowed by an implausible announcement, that all three current golf tours would suddenly merge as one, which is exactly what happened.

Unforeseen by tour players and sports media outlets worldwide, PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan announced that PIF (LIV Golf), DP World Tour and the PGA had struck an agreement in principle to merge as one. Each tour agreed to cease all current lawsuits and combine their respective operations under the executive leadership of the PGA.

The spirit of the joint statement released last Tuesday morning states: “The agreement promises to promote and grow the game globally for the benefit of all stakeholders and ends all pending litigation.” Further, LIV Golf players will be given the opportunity to re-apply for both PGA and DP World membership, after the 2023 season.

“I know what it means to grow up without much. This money will ensure that my kid and future Varners will have a solid base to start on a life I could only dream about growing up.” Harold Varner III

The reaction from the players can be described as ‘surprise’ as they were caught off guard. Former PGA Tour member and current LIV Golf player Harold Varner III has never been shy about why he defected from the PGA. “I know what it means to grow up without much. This money will ensure that my kid and future Varners will have a solid base to start on a life I could only dream about growing up.” Varner won his first LIV Golf title last week, including his winner’s share, $4 million.

On June 15 thru 18, the Los Angeles Country Club will host the first US Open in 75 Years. The USGA has chosen the LACC venue for the 123rd edition of the US Open. Designed by W. Herbert Fowler and George C. Thomas Jr., it features unique challenges like the short par four 6th hole, like # 10 at Riviera, designed to entice some players to drive the green. Current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads a 156-player field who will compete next week.