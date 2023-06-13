Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

UCLA’s iconic Drake Stadium provided the venue for outstanding Olympic caliber athletic performances while 7,000 track patrons look on. Day two of the event featured sunshine, personal bests and world records.

Over two days, USATF, Nike and NBC showcased some of the best current track & field athletes in the world. From the sprints to the throwers and vaulters, the athletes competed in 26 events, including track records at Drake, personal bests and a new world record set in the men’s shot put.

A little over 14 months from the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris, France, elite track athletes are beginning to refine their training toward the US National Championships in July (Eugene, Oregon) and World Championships being held in (Budapest, Hungary) this August.

Sha’Carri Richardson pulled out of 100 final with a hamstring injury

Among the events at the Grand Prix, Ajee Wilson (USA) won Women’s 800 in 1:59, Sandi Morris (USA) won the vault with a jump of 15 feet 12 inches, Jenna Prandini (USA) won the 200 in 22.34, Morolake Akinosun (USA) took the 100 in 10.97 after Sha’Carri Richardson pulled out of the 100 final (hamstring).

US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson posts a 10.90 in the 100m prelim, out of the final with a hamstring injury. (Photo: Jon Gaede | BVN/NNPA)

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took the 100m hurdles in 12.31 (best world mark this year), Kendra Harrison (USA) placed third at 12.35.

Maggie Ewen (USA) won the shot with a 20.45 throw, while Chase Ealey (USA) placed third 19.98.

Ajee Wilson (USA) wins the Women’s 800 in 159.01, Halima Nakaayi (Uganda) second and Kaela Edwards (USA) third. photo: (Photo: Robert Attical BVN/NNPA)

World Record Toss – FF makes a new world record shot put throw at UCLA with a 77 feet 3/4 inch mark. (Photo: Robert Attical BVN/NNPA)

World record holder Mondo Duplantis and nemesis Sam Kendrick in the pole vault

The crowd was treated to an outstanding pole vault competition featuring current world record holder Mondo Duplantis (Switzerland) and nemesis Sam Kendrick (USA). Duplantis won the event with a height of 19.03 on less misses, Kendrick placed second. Two-time world champion Anderson Peters (Grenada) won the javelin with an 83.16, and Capers Williamson (USA) took third 75.02.

Ryan Crouser bettered his world best with a throw of 77.3 feet in the shot put

The Drake Stadium faithful came to their feet during an outstanding shot put competition that produced a new world record by USA’s Ryan Crouser, who bettered his world best with a throw of 77.3 feet, both American and world best marks. Payton Otterdahl (USA) was third.

Ackeem Blake (Jamaica) won the 100 in a brisk 9.89, Cravont Charleston (USA) 9.91 and Christian Coleman (USA) 9.91 placed second and third.

Ackeem Blake (Jamaica) outleans USA’s Cravont Charleston and Christian Colman in a 100 meter winning time of 9.89. (Photo:Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA)

Sean Baily (Jamaica) won the 400 in 44.43, followed by Kirani James (Grenada) 44.50 and Quincy Hall (USA) 45.09 respectively. Clayton Murphy (USA) won the 800 in 1:44.75. Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya) won the 1500 in 3:31.47.

Next on the calendar are the US National Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon (July 6-9). Also on the horizon, is the World Championships of Athletics in Budapest, Hungary (August 18-27).