S. E. Williams and Alex Reed

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, deputies from the Hemet Sheriff’s Station in Riverside County were dispatched to Hamilton Elementary School in Anza in response to racist graffiti found scrawled across the school and on the roadway nearby. The graffiti included racial epithets certain to discourage young minds potentially exposed to them. For a school where nearly 60% of the student population are people of color to be targeted by a 17-year-old white male and his accomplice, speaks volumes.

“We pass hatred and prejudice on to our children as though they were heirlooms of humanity,” L.M. Browning once wrote. This painful reality has remained evident throughout the nation’s history. In recent years, America’s penchant for crimes fueled by hate are once again kindled by overheated, biased fueled rhetoric, resulting in an exponential increase in hate crimes.

Here in California, despite its open-minded veneer and reputation as one of country’s most liberal states, hate crimes are as evident, harmful and hurtful to communities that fall victim to such acts, as they are anywhere else in the nation.

Yet, the places where acts of bias and hatred occur, are the same places we can heal.

This dashboard is designed to provide an in-depth look at where the pain exists in our California communities, including who is falling victim to these hate fueled acts, as well as the types of hate crimes being committed and for what reason(s). In addition, it provides a look at accountability as it relates to who is being prosecuted and convicted of these crimes.

To that end, the Dashboard examines Hate Crimes, Charges, Prosecutions and Convictions across a five year period, 2016 to 2021 by county.

Do you know the types of hate crimes being committed in your community? Have those crimes increased or decreased in recent years? Who are the victims? Why are they being victimized? Who is perpetrating hate crimes against them and why? Is the justice system in your community holding perpetrators accountable?

We encourage you to explore the Hate Crime Prosecutions: Cases Filed as Hate Crimes vs Guilty Convictions dashboard to find answers to these questions.