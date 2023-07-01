Last Updated on July 1, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic event will recognize top Division I baseball student athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Hall of Fame inductees Ken Griffey Jr. (2016) and Andre Dawson (2010) are two of the coaches for the game scheduled to be played on July 7th at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, to air at 7:30 (PT) on the MLB Network.

The HBCU Swingman Classic was developed by Ken Griffey Jr. who has said it is time for him to give back to the game, just like his father had done. The 50 selected players will certainly gain from the national exposure, coaching and advice from outstanding former players and great hall of famers.

Celebrating HBCU Baseball

Del Mathews, MLB Vice President of Player Development who played at Texas Southern, receiving All-SWAC honors in 1999 says, “What better way to celebrate HBCU Baseball.” The Swingman Classic will draw from 17 HBCU baseball programs, some of those schools include; Alabama A&M, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Florida A&M, Grambling, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University.

Seattle’s T-Mobile Park will then host the third MLB All Star Game in team history on July 11th. Leading up to the game will be the annual Celebrity Softball game on July 8th and Home Run contest on July 10th. Major League Baseball will include the first 20 rounds of the MLB Draft over three days, July 9-11.

By tradition, fans can vote for their favorite players through MLB.com/all-star/ballot. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout of the LA Angels are among top current vote getters, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez are leading the Los Angeles Dodger voting.