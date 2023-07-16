BVN:

How did the climate of rice production impact not only trade, but the enslaved population?

NM:

In South Carolina, we know that history used to say that the white Europeans taught the Africans how to grow rice, and now we know that it is the reverse—that the Africans taught the Europeans how to grow rice.

Rice cultivation takes a lot of work. You have to construct the fields, you have to find ways to flood the fields with water. It’s not an easy crop to grow, like say, tobacco. You really have to have some knowledge of how to do this and enslaved Africans from the west coast of Africa bring those techniques with them.

Rice growing is dangerous work. Now, lots of southern crops and crops that are grown in the Caribbean are dangerous to grow. But,[growing] rice is particularly dangerous in South Carolina and in other tropical places because it requires flooding of standing water, which breeds mosquitoes and malaria. So, this is work they’re [plantation owners] pretty happy to allocate to Africans. Africans are going to teach both the English in South Carolina and the French in Louisiana how to cultivate rice.

During slavery, we distinguish there were some societies that had slavery and there were some slave societies. South Carolina is a slave society.. It’s overwhelmingly Black, in part, because it’s just a deadly place, it’s tropical. A lot of the white planters would leave during the summer because it’s just too hot. It’s a disease-ridden place until they can irrigate and move water. It’s a deadly place to live.”