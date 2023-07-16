Under these dangerous conditions, a majority of owners fled their plantations during the summer months, leaving the enslaved to harvest rice themselves under a task labor system. In this system, they were assigned tasks that often amounted to ten hours of work a day. Once the work was completed to an overseer’s satisfaction, they were allowed to spend the remainder of the day as they chose. Historians say the nature of this system provided more autonomy for the coastal southern enslaved populations than those in other regions who harvested different crops.

“It’s [the system of cultivating rice] something that can make you feel empowered. It’s enough to make you feel like you have some self-esteem that you have the things that slavery is trying to do away with. Being in these complex, socially, hierarchical slave communities can give one a sense of self and place and belonging, and purpose,” said University of California, Riverside Professor of History Natasha McPherson

The majority of the enslaved population in the Southeastern region originated from Angola. Their descendants are known as the Gullah people. “Gullah” is believed to be derived from the pronunciation of Angola during that period, “N’Gulla.” Some historians attribute the isolated nature of the task system as a space where culture and language not only survived, but was passed down. Today, American English contains words of the Gullah origin, including “yam,” “okra” and “tote.”