A 2018 study showed people are willing to pay more for ethnic foods.

“Americans generally are more willing to try new food than they were only a decade or so ago, especially in restaurants, underscoring that the typical consumer today is becoming more adventurous and sophisticated when it comes to different cuisines and flavors,” said Annika Stensson, director of research communications for the National Restaurant Association, in a statement.

But this increase in ethnic food consumption and appeal comes at a time when hate crimes are on the rise across the nation.

The bias-fueled violence surged nearly 12% between 2020 and 2021, according to statistics released by the F.B.I. last March. The majority of the hate crimes reported, 64%, were prompted by prejudice based on the victim’s race or ethnicity.

A question about cultural connections

The disconnect between consumption and hate crimes raises questions about how effectively food is facilitating barrier breaking and bridging cultural connections.

“There’s a distance sometimes between people and their habits around consumption, and the people that represent, or the cultures that those foods represent, that might limit the possibility of bringing people together,” said Professor Jerry.

For Professor Jerry, there is no doubt that food allows for the opportunity to bring people together. But it takes more than just eating the food of a different culture.

Making cultural connections

So, how does a person get to the point where they create a relationship with the culture and people instead of just consuming the ethnic food?

The first step may be to understand the history of the term “ethnic” food and its controversial roots.

Dr. Krishnendu Ray, a professor of food studies at New York University, studied the influence of different food cultures in his 2016 book The Ethnic Restaurateur.

The term “ethnic” first appeared in the United States during the late 1950s, Professor Ray said.

At that time, the Civil Rights movement was quite visible and it led to the creation of “ethnic” — a third term in the relationship between Black and white.

“Ethnic becomes this not white, not Black, not foreign, but cheap and spicy,” said Professor Ray.