Last Updated on August 8, 2023 by BVN

S.E. Williams

I’m sure Donald Trump never imagined in his wildest dreams that one day a cadre of brilliant Black justice officials would have the knowledge, skills, abilities, strength, courage, tenacity, position and power to hold him accountable for his illegal deeds against this nation and its people.

Whether practicing housing discrimination to keep Blacks out of properties he once owned with his father in the 1970s, injecting himself and stirring animosity toward the Central Park 5 in the 1980s, or calling Black people lazy in the 1990s, Trump’s reputation as a racist is well known and understood.

In fact, it is as much a part of his persona as the orange-hued cosmetics he slathers all over his face and neck or the iconic “furry circle” comb-over hair style (as his daughter allegedly described it), he flaunts braggadociously.

Yet, the infamous actions detailed above, are just part of Trump’s dribbling ignorance spewed and recorded over the previous five decades.

Other inflammatory, racist ramblings against Blacks include his inference that having Black skin gave an educated person employment advantages. In fact, he believed it gave Blacks such an advantage over educated whites that he stated in 1989, “[I]f I were starting off today I would love to be a well-educated Black because I really believe they do have an actual advantage today.”

Beyond this and “Birtherism,” which stood alone as a blantant example of white supremacy, the comment Trump made to the former president of Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino about Black people being lazy is another epic and crass example of his white supremacy mindset. “Laziness is a trait in Blacks. It really is, I believe that,” he espoused.

“I have a great relationship with the Blacks. I’ve always had a great relationship with the Blacks,” Former President Donald J. Trump

With all of this in the public record, it was amazing how he could say with a straight face in 2011, “[W]hen it comes to racism and racists, I am the least racist person there is.”

Thus, you must admit it is strangely ironic that those playing key roles in holding Trump accountable for the plethora of illegal activities he has leveraged against the people of America, are predominantly Black.

New York Attorney General Letitia Ann James

On September 21, 2022. New York Attorney General Letitia Ann James sued the Trump Organization, for misleading banks and others about the value of his assets, either increasing or decreasing them based on his needs, This included golf courses and hotels with his name. James called Trump’s actions, “The Art of the Steal,” an unveiled reference to Trump’s best seller, “The Art of the Deal.”

In January, Trump’s company was fined $1.6 million–the maximum allowable by law–for 17 tax crimes that included conspiracy and falsifying business records.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr.

In April, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. indicted Trump on a 34-count felony for falsifying business records in hopes of covering up/hiding information and unlawful activity from voters before and after the 2016 election. The so called, “catch and kill” scheme identified, bought and buried negative information to increase the probability of Trump being elected.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

By early September, 2023, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce a decision as to whether she will bring charges resulting from her investigation into the probability Donald Trump and his allies worked to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Washington, D.C. Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan

D.C. Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan was recently assigned to oversee the criminal case against Trump related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The indictment includes a broad range of charges, “conspiring to defraud the U.S., conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, obstructing an official proceeding and violating a post-Civil War Reconstruction Era civil rights statute that makes it a crime to conspire to violate rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution — in this case, the right to vote,” according to the Associated Press.

When Chutkan ruled against Trump last week by denying a deadline extension requested by his legal team. Trump, of course, responded with outrage demanding the judge be removed from the case. “There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge ‘assigned’ to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case,” he argued.

The first hearing in the case is set for August 28.

Additional security is now assigned for both Chukan and Willis out of an abundance of concern for their safety.

It is evident, “the Blacks” listed here, as Trumps refers to all of us, are doing a tenacious job on behalf of this country in their efforts to hold this racist madman and his racist minions accountable for the harm they have done to this nation.

Of course this is just my opinion. I’m keeping it real.