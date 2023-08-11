Last Updated on August 11, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The annual student led ‘Day of Action’ supported by all 12 professional teams in Los Angeles, participated in a youth march, followed by meaningful group dialogue with leadership and law enforcement.

The ‘Alliance’ includes the Anaheim Ducks, Angel City FC, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Chargers, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Dodgers, LA Galaxy, LA Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Sparks.

The objective of the LA84 Foundation is to bring awareness to the ‘Play Equity Fund’, established in 2014, to ensure that all children have access to the transformative power of sports and play.

The fund, which addresses community inequities, also provides youth with unique opportunities toward careers in the sports industry.

Local youth prepare to march for Los Angeles annual “Sports Youth Day of Action” event. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA)

This year, the youth marched from BMO Stadium, through Exposition Park and around the African American Museum, then participated in small group conversations facilitated by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and civic leaders.For further information LA84 Foundation and/or to make a donation to its Play Equity Fund visit www.playequityfund.org.