Last Updated on August 12, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The Los Angeles Rams focused on the ultimate-goal of winning the Super Bowl in 2022 and did just that in dramatic fashion, 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals. They then fell dramatically to 5-12 the following season.

In the aftermath, coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have gone to work on the necessary changes.

This year’s Ram player personnel and coaching staff have been retooled. Former first round draft pick cornerback Jalen Ramsey (FSU) was traded to Miami for tight end Hunter Long plus future considerations. Veterans Bobby Wagner (Ontario HS), Leonard Floyd and DeSean Jackson were released, as Rams resigned safety John Johnson from Cleveland.

The Rams added offensive coordinator Mike LeFleur from New York and special teams coach Chase Blackburn from Tennessee. LaFleur was in-charge of the passing game in San Francisco, prior his last two years with the Jets. Both LeFleur and McVay developed under Kyle Shanahan, so certainly comfortable with that system.

The Rams will play two pre-season home games at SoFi Stadium, the first against the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 19th, and then travel to Denver.