Last Updated on September 10, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede |BVN Sports

After a slow start, the USC Trojans scored touchdowns in bunches as Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams connected with a variety of receivers for multiple scores on the Wolfpack at will.

Williams completed 18 of 24 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns on the day.

The cast of Trojan receivers included Mario Williams with four catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns, Tahj Washington had three catches for 75 yards and two scores and Marshawn Lloyd caught two for 60 yards and rushed for 76 more on just seven attempts. Quinten Joyner added 65 yards rushing on four carries.

Sophomore running back Sean Dollars from Rancho Cucamonga had 9 rushes for 33 yards and a touchdown, also caught three passes for 35 yards on the day. USC will travel to Stanford and play its first conference game on Saturday.