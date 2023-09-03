Last Updated on September 10, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

After the Dorian Thompson-Robinson era had ended at UCLA, many wondered who would replace the versatile quarterback who established the Bruins’ all-time total offense record of 12, 536 total yards, 860 completions and 116 touchdowns.

Dante Moore, the 18-year old true freshman didn’t get the start on Saturday night against visiting Coastal Carolina, but did respond in his first drive with a touchdown pass in the second quarter. That initial 14-yard touchdown pass to Carson Steele, put the Bruins ahead 14-6 at the half.

Coach Chip Kelley put starting quarterback Ethan Garbers back in to start the third quarter, but the offense went flat. Once again, Moore replaced Garbers, making an immediate impact by effortlessly throwing a perfect strike to receiver J. Michael Sturdivant on a 62-yard touchdown pass. Moore completed 7 of 12 passes for two scores as Bruins beat the Chanticleers 27-13.

UCLA (1-0) will travel down the coast next Saturday to take on the San Diego State Aztecs are

(2-0) in the Mountain West. Game time 4:30 at the newly renovated Snapdragon Stadium.