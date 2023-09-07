California’s Marijuana Reform: Progress Made, But Challenges Persist for Black Communities

The California Department of Justice (DOJ) sent a total of 11,121 cannabis-related cases to San Bernardino County for review and a total of 8,164 cases for review to Riverside County. An inquiry by Black Voice News found that the counties actually had a higher volume of cases, which included cases not flagged by the DOJ.

While the counties grappled with a larger than expected caseload, they were also tasked with separating cases that were not eligible under AB 1793, but were included in the DOJ files.

“As the counties retain the conviction record, DOJ’s look was expansive and it was always contemplated that a review of the actual conviction record would indicate that certain individuals referred by the DOJ were not in fact eligible,” according to a statement from the Attorney General’s office.

Another consideration that perhaps impeded timely compliance in Riverside and San Bernardino counties was a glaring legislation gap. Although the legislation required the prosecution to review cases for resentencing by July 1, 2020, there was no deadline assigned for the courts to process “cannabis relief” in the initial legislation.

Without a clear deadline specified for the courts to complete their respective tasks, there was no apparent sense of urgency to review, process and clear cases at the local level.

Providing Californians the relief they deserve

Julia S. Van Hook, communications & public affairs officer for the Superior Court of San Bernardino County, explained that the state-wide shutdown due to the COVID-19 contributed to the delay in processing eligible cases.

“Processing these modifications required the attention of experienced staff who understood the nuances of criminal litigation. During that time, we had limited staffing due to COVID, coupled with staffing shortages related to illnesses and school closures. There was also a lot of manual work, and the court updated every case on both lists,” Hook wrote in an email back in March. The court processed cases both from the DOJ’s list and additional cases identified by the county.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the author of AB 1793 addressed counties’ slow moving efforts to clear eligible marijuana cases in December of 2021.

“Since this law went into effect, tens of thousands of Californians have been able to turn the page and make a fresh start – but unfortunately there are still some who are waiting for relief. I urge counties to prioritize processing their records so that these Californians can finally get the relief they deserve,” said Attorney General Bonta in a statement.

Riverside County courts also attributed the delay in the processing time for cannabis conviction resentencing to “available judicial or staffing resources and overall backlogs related to the COVID pandemic.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be an obstacle for these counties, funding was not. Courts across the state received a combined $16.83 million from the Judicial Council to complete this work. Of that funding, Riverside courts received a total of $638,418 while San Bernardino courts received a total of $840,828 in funding, but returned $687,432.76 of unspent funds. The county did not respond to further inquiries regarding why the funding was returned unused.