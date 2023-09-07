“California laws that prevent people living with a past conviction or arrest record from positively contributing to our communities make us all less safe,” Ting said in a press release.

“After someone has completed their sentence and paid their debts, we cannot continue to allow old legal records to create barriers to opportunity that destabilize families, undermine our economy, and worsen racial injustices.”

Toran-Burnell said California is “leaps and bounds” ahead of many places in terms of being a model for automatic record clearance policy. The progress the state has made toward drug policy reform is notable and a benchmark for other states to follow. As the state moves forward with more reformation laws, the legislature must learn from their successes and failures in order to continue to move the needle to redesign a fair criminal justice system.

Casualties of war

More than 50 years after the war on drugs began, states across the U.S. continue to repair the damage left behind — increase in mass incarceration, growth and abundance of prisons, costs to taxpayers and lives harmed as a result of criminal convictions.

A 2018 report published by the Center for American Progress, an independent policy institute, examined the impact and costs of the war on drugs. The longstanding campaign cost the U.S. an estimated $1 trillion, not considering the monetary costs to incarcerated persons, their families and other social problems.

In California, it costs an average of roughly $106,000 per year to incarcerate a person.

“We’ve had a war on drugs and things like that in our approach to drugs in this country for eons. But the bigger problem is the injustice and the harm that comes from those convictions, and how being convicted back in the 1990s, for instance, might still be harming you in 2022,” Reitzel remarked.

Drug reform policy in the state has improved considerably in the last decade with new laws seeking to restore justice for system-impacted people. California legislation like Prop. 47 (2014) reclassified certain drug offenses from felonies to misdemeanors and Prop. 64 (2016) legalized cannabis, reducing penalties for certain marijuana-related offenses.

With the state’s focus set on lessening the burden carried by past criminal convictions, California is leading the way in automatic record clearance policy.

On July 1, 2023, Senate Bill 731 took effect, which will automatically seal felony records after a certain amount of years. Notably, SB 731 will provide automatic clearance for most felonies from a person’s record four years after the case ends and there are no new felony convictions; prohibit a conviction record for possession of a specific controlled substance that is more than five years old from being used to deny a credential; and automatically seal arrest records for felonies punishable by state prison if no charges are brought within three years.

Introduced by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles), SB 731 marked California as the first state in U.S. history to allow nearly all old convictions on a person’s criminal record to be permanently sealed.

“Eight million people in California are living with an arrest or conviction on their record. Preventing people with a past conviction from positively contributing to their communities is a leading driver of recidivism, destabilizes families, undermines our economy, and makes our communities less safe,” Durazo said in a press release.