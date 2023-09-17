Last Updated on September 26, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

Bruin quarterback Dante Moore connected on a 67-yard pass to Kam Brown on the very first offensive play. The UCLA freshman was 8 of 12 for 182 yards and two touchdowns, before relinquishing the ball to four other quarterbacks.

The visiting Eagles were no match for a high-powered Bruin offense (3-0) as UCLA ran up 45 unanswered points at the half. Anthony Adkins was impressive with 98 rushing yards on only 10 carries. Carson Steele added 83 yards on five carries and T.J Harden had 61 on five carries and a score. Bruins had 0ver 400 yards on the ground to go with 210 through the air.

UCLA travels to Utah next, to take the 11th ranked (3-0) Utes in Provo. Dynamic senior quarterback Cameron Rising has been nursing an ACL injury and may be back against the Bruins. Rising (Newbury Park HS) has led the Utes to two PAC 12 Championships and two Rose Bowl games.