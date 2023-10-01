Status of license with BSIS for California Surety Investigations, Inc., a company hired by Aladdin Bail Bonds to locate and arrest Adam. (Source: California Bureau of Security and Investigations)

Carchi received a $2,500.00 check from Tenwick’s payable to the U.S. Clandestine Fugitive Operations, LLC., referencing payment to Otto for Adam’s arrest.

Certificates from CDI confirm no license as a fugitive recovery agent under Otto I. Carchi, LA Fugitive Services, or U.S. Clandestine Operations, LLC.

The Franchise Tax Board suspended U.S. Clandestine Fugitive Operations, LLC. on April 2, 2019, according to SOS records, with agent, Otto I. Carchi, using a post office box. Suspended corporations are prohibited from conducting business.

California law required fugitive recovery agents complete 40-hours of instruction certified by California Police Officer Standards and Training, and 20-hours of pre-licensing classes, and if they have a felony conviction, be licensed by CDI. Effective July 1, 2023, bounty hunters are required to be licensed with CDI.

Carchi, without legal authority, without a license, arrested Adam and transported him to another county. California law defines kidnapping, in part, as when a person, by means of instilling fear, arrests any person, carrying them into another county.

“I am afraid for my life,” Adam confided, “I am afraid I may get kidnapped again by Carchi or by the DA.”

Adam hopes sharing his story may help others and those with similar experiences will come forward with their stories. Adam would like to have the State Attorney General to look into his case.

Adam Garcia, is facing serious felony charges before the Riverside Superior Court. Conflicting official records in this case call into question the validity of the charges against him. Watch for Part 2 of Adam’s story in the coming weeks.