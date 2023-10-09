Last Updated on October 9, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The U.S. Women’s gymnastics team edged second place Brazil and third place France, to win their seventh consecutive world team title in Antwerp, Belgium. The dominance of the American women is an extraordinary achievement, as they have earned the gold in every world championship team event since 2011.

The makeup of this current U.S. team in Europe is a roster of new faces reflecting an abundance of youth and talent. A healthy Simone Biles, heads a diverse list that also includes Sky Blakely, Shilese Jones, Jocelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong and Kayla Dicello (replacement athlete).

For Simone Biles at just 26, she has accomplished more than any other gymnast in American history. A combined 32 world and Olympic medals, countless national honors and a following of millions worldwide, certainly the Michael Jordan of her discipline.

It should be noted that just over two years ago, Simone Biles suffered from the “twisties’ a phenomenon that can afflict high flying athletes at any level. For Biles, it occurred prior to the all-around competition at the Olympic games in Tokyo. She withdrew from the team competition, but fought through it, returning to earn the bronze medal on the beam.

Biles essentially took two years off from competition after the Olympic games, ultimately returning to the U.S. Classic in Illinois. Tokyo Olympic teammates Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Grace McCallum are dealing with various injuries and ailments and are hopeful to make the team for the 2024 Paris games.

NBC and Peacock will broadcast the individual all-around completion from Belgium this weekend.