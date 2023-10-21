Last Updated on October 21, 2023 by BVN

BVN Staff

California Hospital Medical Center (CHMC) has announced a new partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine seeking to expand and diversify the health care workforce.

With Morehouse School of Medicine as the program’s academic sponsor, post-graduate residents and fellows will benefit from training focused on addressing health inequities and underserved patients.

The announcement launches the first phase of the More in Common Alliance, a historic partnership between CommonSpirit Health/Dignity Health’s parent company, and Morehouse School of Medicine.

“California Hospital Medical Center is excited to be selected as a Graduate Medical Education site for the More in Common Alliance,” states Alina Moran, Hospital President. “We are well-positioned for this initiative given our location in the heart of Los Angeles, serving one of the most diverse patient populations within CommonSpirit Health.

California Hospital Medical Centerannounces new partnership with historic Morehouse School of Medicine for Family Residency Program (Source: Lysa Barry, Dignity Health)

Our mission is deeply rooted in health justice, focused on removing barriers to access and creating the infrastructure to support truly equitable care for future generations. This partnership will help build the pipeline of healthcare providers who are representative of our diverse city while providing world-class, culturally competent care to all people in our community, no matter their background.”

California Hospital was chosen as one of seven sites that will address two of the most pressing challenges in healthcare – a shortage of diverse clinicians and the need for more equitable health care.

“The transfer of the Family Medicine Residency Program at CHMC to the Sponsorship of Morehouse School of Medicine will position the hospital to execute the mission and vision of the More in Common Alliance,” shares Chinedu Ivonye, MD, Morehouse School of Medicine, Associate Dean of Graduate Medical Education. “The community will be served by mission driven physicians and administrators committed to the unique needs of our diverse community.”

Announced in December 2020, The More in Common Alliance is a 10-year, $100 million initiative between CommonSpirit Health and the Morehouse School of Medicine will increase medical education opportunities for more Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). The More in Common Alliance was established as the partnership name because research demonstrates that patients consistently fare better when treated by clinicians of similar backgrounds who share lived experiences.

About Dignity Health – California Hospital Medical Center

Founded in 1887, Dignity Health – California Hospital Medical Center is a 318-bed, acute care, nonprofit hospital located in downtown Los Angeles. The hospital offers a full complement of services including a Level II trauma center, the Los Angeles Center for Women’s Health, obstetrics and pediatric services, and comprehensive cardiac and surgical services. The hospital shares a legacy of humankindness with Dignity Health, one of the largest health care systems. Visit dignityhealth.org/californiahospital for more information.

About Morehouse School of Medicine

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is among the nation’s leading educators of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists, and public health professionals. An independent and private historically-Black medical school, MSM was recognized by the Annals of Internal Medicine as the nation’s number one medical school in fulfilling a social mission—the creation and advancement of health equity. MSM faculty and alumni are noted for excellence in teaching, research, and public policy, as well as exceptional patient care. MSM is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award doctoral and master’s degrees. To learn more about programs and donate today, please visit www.msm.edu or call 404-752-1500.

About More in Common Alliance

The More in Common Alliance is a partnership between Morehouse School of Medicine and CommonSpirit Health. Morehouse School of Medicine is a historically Black medical school and one of America’s leading educators of primary care physicians, and CommonSpirit Health is one of America’s largest health systems with locations in 21 states from coast to coast. Knowing patients consistently fare better when treated by clinicians of similar backgrounds who share lived experiences, the More in Common Alliance seeks to address critical gaps in care by increasing cultural competency and expanding representation. Together, we are leading a 10-year, $100-million initiative to expand undergraduate and graduate medical education to build a more diverse and dynamic workforce that reflects the communities we serve. Learn more about More in Common Alliance: www.moreincommonalliance.org.