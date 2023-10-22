Last Updated on November 5, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

USC hosted a visiting Utah team who have given them plenty of trouble in recent years. Yet the Trojans, (5-0) in conference play with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams and a dynamic compliment of backs and receivers to deal with were well positioned for a win.

The high-powered Trojan scoring machine had been averaging over 50 points, which has been needed to overcome several late fourth quarter deficits. Utah scored first on a 47 yard Barnes to Vaki pass, then USC tied the game with a one yard touchdown run from Zachariah Branch.

The teams played it even at the half 14-14, then pinch hitting Utah Quarterback Bryson Barnes used his arm and legs to give the Utes a 28-14 lead. Barnes may have played the game of his life as the former walk on stepped in for senior quarterback, Cameron Rising.

The fourth quarter was a game in-itself as the Trojans appeared to come from behind once again. Caleb Williams ran the ball in from 11 yards to go ahead 32-31. Then USC failed on its second two-point conversion attempt, yet still had the lead with just under two minutes to play, plenty of time for the Ute offense.

Utah’s Barnes guided the Utes down the field to set up a field goal by Cole Becker, which he made with two seconds on the clock to beat the Trojans 34-32. USC will not be able to exercise their Utah demons this time as they must prepare for a powerful Washington Huskie team at the Coliseum on November 4th.