Last Updated on November 5, 2023 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The UCLA defense sacked elusive Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders seven times, neutralizing the dynamic Buffalo offense to remain undefeated at home this year and (6-2) overall.

A hearty 71,000 packed the Rosa Bowl on Saturday afternoon as the Bruins hosted coach Deion Sanders and a resurgent Colorado Buffalo football program. Sanders coached three years at Jackson State (27-6), then accepted an offer to over-hall the Colorado program.

“Shedeur has taken more big hits than any other college player at his position.” Coach Deion Sanders

Inducted into both the NFL and College Football Hall of Fame in 2011, Deion Sanders brought in 49 new players through the NCAA transfer portal to include his dynamic sons, Shilo (safety) and Shedeur (quarterback).

“When you lose a safety of that caliber, who is the quarterback of the defense, that’s a tremendous blow,” Coach Deion Sanders said.

Without a run game, the Buffalos became predictable on offense as the 23rd ranked Bruins hurried and got to Shedeur Sanders many times on the day, causing him to start limping by the end of the first quarter. Colorado Junior safety Shilo Sanders, an NFL prospect, had four tackles in the first half then was ejected on a pivotal targeting call on Bruin receiver Jordan Domineck.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders addresses the media at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Photo: Jon Gaede, BVN)

UCLA had a slim 7-6 lead at the half, then quarterback Ethan Garbers steered the Bruins to 21 second half points on 270 yards passing and two touchdowns, while freshman Dante Moore remained quietly on the sidelines. Coach Kelly will need to choose between them going forward.

Coach Sanders spoke highly of Bruin Coach Chip Kelly in the postgame, saying he has respected him for many years and looked forward to their conversation afterward. Coach Sanders also acknowledged the speed of the Bruin defense who sacked his son seven times.

The Bruins (6-2) moved up to 20th in AP rankings and are bowl eligible, but have some big games upcoming against both Arizona schools, then USC at the Coliseum. A glance ahead to that November 18th rivalry game will pit the Bruins defense against the Caleb Williams led USC offense. The Bruins (6-2) travel to Arizona (5-3) on Saturday night.